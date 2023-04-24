Motlow logo

The public is invited to join Motlow for a Professional Pathways in Psychology Conference on April 28. Psi Beta sponsors the free event to inform students of the career options available within the field of Psychology. Keynote speakers include subject matter experts from various subspecialties Dr. Roger Clark, Dr. Alphonso Smith, and Dr. Elise Oehring.

Dr. Roger Clark is licensed in Louisiana as a Medical Psychologist. He also is licensed to practice psychology in Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Tennessee. He has served as an active-duty psychologist for the U.S. Army and is currently a civilian government employee at Fort Campbell, KY. In his current position, he serves as the Medical/Prescribing Psychologist for the Child and Family Behavioral Health System. Dr. Clark has completed a fellowship in Pediatric Psychology, is certified in Clinical Psychology by the ABPP, and has a Master’s in Clinical Psychopharmacology from Fairleigh Dickinson University.