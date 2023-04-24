The public is invited to join Motlow for a Professional Pathways in Psychology Conference on April 28. Psi Beta sponsors the free event to inform students of the career options available within the field of Psychology. Keynote speakers include subject matter experts from various subspecialties Dr. Roger Clark, Dr. Alphonso Smith, and Dr. Elise Oehring.
Dr. Roger Clark is licensed in Louisiana as a Medical Psychologist. He also is licensed to practice psychology in Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Tennessee. He has served as an active-duty psychologist for the U.S. Army and is currently a civilian government employee at Fort Campbell, KY. In his current position, he serves as the Medical/Prescribing Psychologist for the Child and Family Behavioral Health System. Dr. Clark has completed a fellowship in Pediatric Psychology, is certified in Clinical Psychology by the ABPP, and has a Master’s in Clinical Psychopharmacology from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Dr. Alphonso Smith completed his undergraduate studies at La Sierra University, where he earned a degree in Psychobiology with a minor in Biology. Dr. Smith completed his doctorate in Clinical Psychology with a concentration in Neuroscience and Neuropsychology at Loma Linda University.
At present, Dr. Smith is an adult neuropsychologist and Assistant Professor of Clinical Neurology at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His clinical populations serviced include dementia, epilepsy, stroke, brain tumor, TBI, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, and ADHD.
Dr. Smith’s research interests include concussion, executive functioning, epilepsy, and behavioral neuroscience. He is an Early Career Psychologist Leadership Development Fellow for the Tennessee Psychological Association. Additionally, he is a member of the National Academy of Neuropsychology, American Academy of Clinical Neuropsychology, International Honor Society in Psychology, and National Biological Honor Society.
Dr. Elise Oehring is a Licensed Psychologist in Nashville, TN, who primarily works in private practice. She provides therapy to individuals, couples, and families via telepsychology and is credentialed to provide services in 36 additional states through PSYPACT. Dr. Oehring is the Executive Director of the Tennessee Psychological Association and serves as the Co-Chair of the TPA Strategic Planning Council. She has also served as the Early Career Psychologist (ECP) Representative to the Board, the Middle Tennessee Vice-President, and Champion for the ECP Leadership Development Fellowship.
Dr. Oehring began her post-secondary education at the two-year college in her hometown, Southeast Arkansas College. She was president of the Phi Theta Kappa Beta Gamma Mu Chapter. Upon graduation with her AA in 2006, she earned a transfer scholarship to complete the remainder of her undergraduate education. Dr. Oehring earned a BA in Psychology from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 2008 and was then accepted into the Counseling Psychology Ph.D. program at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She graduated with her doctorate in 2017. Later that year, Dr. Oehring was recognized by Arkansas Community Colleges as an Outstanding Community College Alumna.
The conference will be held at Motlow’s Smyrna Campus in rooms 138, 139, 140, and 141 of the Hiatt-Spivey Center from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The deadline to RSVP is April 27, and the first 50 to do so will also receive a free lunch provided by the college. Please respond through the Motlow Event Calendar at go.motlow.edu/PsychologyConference.