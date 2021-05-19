Motlow State is hosting a virtual adjunct faculty recruitment event on from 6:30–8 p.m. Thursday, June 3.
Adjunct faculty are part-time, temporary instructors who may teach no more than 12 credit hours per semester and are hired on a per-semester basis. Motlow has five locations across middle Tennessee, including Smyrna, McMinnville, Sparta, Tullahoma and Fayetteville.
Adjunct faculty instructors are vital to Motlow. Adjuncts often bring a unique lens to the classroom through their own industry experience and real-world personal examples into the classroom. Like their full-time faculty counterparts, they can offer advice to students on how to turn their major into a career and assist students with job placement connections.
To be considered for adjunct teaching positions, applicants should first complete the online application at motlowjobs.com and include their official transcripts. Files are kept for three years.
Motlow has been named as one of the fastest-growing colleges in the state. It consistently ranks as one of the highest performing colleges in Tennessee. The College is known worldwide for its commitment to early adoption of new technology, excellence in access, diversity, inclusion programming, stellar faculty, and market-relevant curriculum.
For a complete list of Motlow’s current openings, including adjunct positions, visit motlowjobs.com.
For more information, contact Tracy Sadlak McLaughlin at tmclaughlin@mscc.edu.