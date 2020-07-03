The Motlow State Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) program cleared a significant hurdle in April when it earned full accreditation with the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (NAACLS). The accreditation comes as the second MLT graduating class completes its requirements.
“We encourage anyone who has an interest in a medical or health-related career to explore the Medical Laboratory Technology program,” said Dr. Kim-Sue Tudor, MLT Program Director. “Motlow’s MLAB 1301 pre-requisite course is an excellent way for students to find out more about this exciting and fulfilling career opportunity.”
Dr. Tudor was instrumental in the development of the high-wage, high-demand program, which officially began in the fall 2018 semester with the seven graduates. Every member of the class earned national certification through either the American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) or American Medical Technologists (AMT). Both certifications are recognized by the Tennessee State Medical Laboratory Board for applicants seeking an MLT license. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Employment Statistics website, the forecasted growth nationally in MLT employment over the next ten years is almost 14 percent.
The five-year accreditation was awarded at the NAACLS Board of Directors meeting on April 23 and included an on-site visit in fall 2019. The certification continues until April 30, 2025, when Motlow’s MLT program will submit a renewal.
A review of the following outcomes measures will be documented, analyzed, and used in program assessment and continuous quality improvement:
- External Certification Results
- Graduation Rates
- Placement Rates
- Attrition Rates
- Other options such as Results of Capstone Projects, Faculty Feedback, Exit or Final Examinations, Exit Interviews with Graduates, and Impact of the Program on Local and Regional Healthcare
The results of program outcomes measures and assessment will include findings from graduate and employer feedback and be:
- Reflected in ongoing curriculum development, resource acquisition/allocation, and program modification
- Analyzed to demonstrate the effectiveness of any changes implemented
Many employers require certification because they know that certified allied health professionals are committed to their profession and patient care. Certified individuals also tend to enjoy higher wages and more significant promotional opportunities.
For more information on the MLT program at Motlow, go to mscc.edu/nursing/mlt or contact Dr. Kim-Sue Tudor, ktudor@mscc.edu, or 615-220-7912.