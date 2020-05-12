Every member of Motlow’s inaugural Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) graduating class received national certification through either the American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) or American Medical Technologists (AMT).
Both certifications are recognized by the Tennessee State Medical Laboratory Board for applicants seeking an MLT license.
“The achievement of a 100% pass rate for the students in the Medical Laboratory Technology program is a great accomplishment and acknowledges Motlow's MLT program as a top program in the state,” said Pat Hendrix, dean of nursing and allied health. “Recognition goes to Dr. Kim-Sue Tudor for her excellent instruction and leadership to achieve this result.”
Dr. Tudor was instrumental in the development of the MLT program. The program began fall semester in the 2018-19 academic year with the seven graduates that were recently certified.
Many employers require certification because they know that certified allied health professionals are committed to their profession and to patient care. Certified individuals also tend to enjoy higher wages and greater promotional opportunities.
"Medical Laboratory Technology is an essential, dynamic and progressive diagnostic component of the healthcare industry,” said Dr. Tudor, program director. “Education and training as a Medical Laboratory Technician provides a comprehensive foundation that intersects with multiple career paths such as medicine, biotechnology and research, information technology, quality assurance, and compliance."
MLTs perform a wide range of laboratory tests, which help to monitor patient health, provide diagnostic evidence of diseases, and aid in patient prognosis.
The forecasted national and state job outlook for MLTs is favorable. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Employment Statistics website, the forecasted growth nationally in MLT employment over the next ten years is almost 14 percent.
“We encourage anyone who may have an interest in a medical or health-related career to explore the Medical Laboratory Technology program,” said Tudor, adding, “Motlow’s MLAB 1301 pre-requisite course is an excellent way for students to find out more about this exciting and fulfilling career opportunity.”
For more information on the Medical Laboratory Technology program at Motlow go to mscc.edu/nursing/mlt or contact Dr. Kim-Sue Tudor, ktudor@mscc.edu or 615-220-7912.