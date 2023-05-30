Accuplacer

Motlow State Community College will be offering the ACCUPLACER assessment test at all Motlow campuses remotely and in-person multiple times throughout the 2023 calendar year.

The ACCUPLACER test is not required for college placement. The college admissions office can use various factors such as ACT scores, high school transcripts, or transfer college credits to determine your placement in college coursework.

