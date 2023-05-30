Motlow State Community College will be offering the ACCUPLACER assessment test at all Motlow campuses remotely and in-person multiple times throughout the 2023 calendar year.
The ACCUPLACER test is not required for college placement. The college admissions office can use various factors such as ACT scores, high school transcripts, or transfer college credits to determine your placement in college coursework.
The ACCUPLACER placement test assesses students' skill level and readiness for collegiate courses. The test is part of the admissions process to determine college readiness in English, Reading, and Math. It is computerized, multiple-choice, and not timed. The test is not a pass-or-fail test.
Before taking the ACCUPLACER, students must have the following on file in Motlow's admissions office: a completed admission application, official high school and/or college transcripts, and, if applicable, official test scores. Special test accommodations are available for students who require other than standard conditions for taking the test.
The initial in-person test is provided free of charge. Students who take the ACCUPLACER test and feel their test results have placed them incorrectly may challenge their initial placement score and retake the test or portions. The college charges a $10 challenge fee for each part of the test or $20 to challenge the entire examination.
The fee for taking the test remotely is $25. The test is proctored online through Examity. The $25 fee is paid to Examity when scheduling an appointment.
For more information and to schedule an appointment, please visit the Testing Center’s website or call 931-393-1763.