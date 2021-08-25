Motlow State Community College is scheduled to host an ACT Prep class for current high school students at the College’s Moore County Campus beginning Sept. 13 through Oct. 11.
This course is designed to prepare high school students for the four sections tested on the ACT Assessment by covering test-taking strategies, pacing oneself, using logic, reviewing answers, etc. Students will work on areas, techniques, and skills that need improving before taking the ACT test.
Preliminary tests will be given in each of the four areas for diagnostic purposes. Similar post-tests will be given during the last class session and mailed to participants.
Classes are held weekly and will be in room 132 in Simon Hall. At this time, they are not scheduled to be offered virtually. All students and staff are required to wear a face mask while inside Motlow facilities.
Students should bring pens or pencils and paper with them to class. They can also purchase “The Official ACT Prep Guide 2021-2022” to bring with them.
For further information about the ACT Prep class, or other offered classes, contact workforce@mscc.edu or 931-393-1760. Students wishing to attend should register in advance at https://registration.xenegrade.com/motlow/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=313. Additional registration details can be found on the Motlow website under “Workforce”.