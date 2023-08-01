Motlow Fast Pass

Motlow State's fall semester begins August 21. To get students ready for the new semester, each location is hosting a one-day, all-in-one college launch day called FastPass.

In just a few hours, students can apply, file for financial aid, receive advising, complete orientation, and enroll in classes. FastPass can also help students who have already applied complete the remaining steps or address barriers, such as missing documentation or account holds. Returning students can also take advantage of this opportunity to create their schedules and get connected to free tutoring resources that can prepare them for academic success.

