Current and future Motlow State students can now use the Financial Aid Office’s new GetAnswers Video portal and Artificial Intelligence Chatbot service for 24/7/365 answers to Financial Aid questions.
Access the new video guides and Chatbot at: mscc.edu/financialaid/. Motlow developed the additional services in response to the surge in students seeking online Financial Aid assistance.
“The GetAnswers Video portal hosts short informational videos on a wide range of financial aid topics ranging from the financial aid process to personal finance,” said Joe Myers, Motlow Executive Director of Financial Aid. “The videos have an option for Spanish in the closed caption and the transcript. Viewers may select one of the suggested playlists or search for specific topics to begin watching.
“The Artificial Intelligent Chatbot is an engaging tool to have financial aid questions answered anytime. The Chatbot has an extensive knowledge base that is always growing. Still, in the event it cannot provide an answer to a financial aid related topic, it can facilitate the connection with one of our financial aid counselors for additional individualized assistance,” added Myers.
The priority deadline date for Financial Aid information was July 15. Students who submitted all paperwork by then have the best chance of being processed when fall classes start in late August. Students who provide financial aid information after July 15 may not have complete financial aid when classes begin and may have to pay their tuition and fees before their processing of financial assistance is finalized.
Fall 2020 classes begin at Motlow Aug. 24, with online and on-campus classes scheduled. The College has created a health-assessment form that all students, employees, and visitors will be required to complete daily before arriving on campus. All students, employees, and visitors to any Motlow campus are required to submit the health assessment before coming on campus. Mask wearing and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Visit mscc.edu/healthy-motlow/ for further information.