Attention designers, artists, actors, and digital illustrators and animators, beginning in the spring of 2022, Motlow State Community College will be offering three new Associate of Fine Arts degrees at the Moore County campus.
• The Associate of Fine Arts-Design/Technology is for those interested in careers as artists, designers, animators, and web and video game designers.
• The Associate of Fine Arts-Theatre Performance conducts engaging performance classes for students and creates a sense of collegiate community.
• The Associate of Fine Arts-Studio Art includes printmaking, ceramics, painting, drawing and more.
“These degrees and courses allow students to achieve their goals in high-demand careers, such as web development, web design, industrial and commercial design and more,” said Beth Martin, Assistant Professor of Art at Motlow.
Most of the classes associated with these degrees will be taught on-ground in a studio or lab setting as they are visual or performance-based courses.
“They also provide students a hands-on approach that isn’t available in other disciplines or through a purely online format. Students need to be in a classroom, with a professor, to better understand the materials and methodologies of their future professions,” said Martin.
In addition to the new degrees, Motlow also offers an Associate of Fine Arts in Music and an Associate of Science in Speech and Theatre.
Additionally, students who are interested, but not majoring in Theatre, are encouraged to register for the Children’s Drama class being conducted this fall at the Moore County campus.
For more information about these new degree programs, call 800-654-4877 or email info@mscc.edu.