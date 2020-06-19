Motlow State is offering the ACCUPLACER Test remotely with Examity. The ACCUPLACER test is used to assess a student’s readiness for college-level work. Students enrolling for the fall 2020 semester who need to take the test should sign up as soon as possible.
Before taking the test, students should have a completed admission application, official high school and/or college transcripts, and, if applicable, official test scores on file in Motlow’s admissions office. Accommodations are available for students who require other than standard conditions for taking the test.
The ACCUPLACER test is an online placement assessment tool. Incoming first-year students can take the placement assessment from the convenience of their home or another internet source. The results of the placement assessment help advisors match student goals and academic readiness with the right course plan. The assessment provides a benchmark for reading, writing, and math class decision-making. New students taking the ACCUPLACER are reminded that placement assessment is about getting placed into the right classes. The assessment can help you avoid courses you don’t need and help you focus on classes that will help you succeed.
“Achievement testing is used to get into college. Placement testing is more focused on getting students into the right classes,” said Belinda Champion, Director of Disability, Testing, and Counseling Services at Motlow. “We want students to take the right course at the right time. Placement planning allows us to meet a student where they are now, and develop a curriculum plan that supports them through to their ultimate goal.”
Students who are 21 years and older take all three portions (reading, writing, and math) unless they have valid ACT scores on file or college credit from an accredited college or university. Students 21 years and older can also request advising without the use of placement assessments.
Students are required to pay a fee of $25to Examity when scheduling appointments.
Visit the Motlow Testing website at mscc.edu/testing or call 931-393-1763 or 1-800-654-4877, ext. 1763.