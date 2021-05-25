Motlow State registration, advisement, and admission specialists will host six days of on-campus assistance between May 26 and June 9. Prospective and current students can RSVP now at Motlow.com/calendar.
Prospective and current students who either have or have not applied for the fall 2021 semester are welcome. Prospective students can apply to Motlow at Motlow.com/apply. Participants can choose an appointment at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., or 4 p.m. Event days are May 26 - 27, June 4, and June 7-9.
Event locations:
- Wednesday, May 26 – Sparta
- Thursday, May 27 – Smyrna
- Friday, June 4 – McMinnville
- Monday, June 7 – Fayetteville
- Tuesday, June 8 – Smyrna
- Wednesday, June 9 – Moore County
Motlow’s knowledgeable experts will guide prospective and current students through the complete process of applying to Motlow, submitting admission requirements, submitting financial aid requirements, and registering for fall 2021 classes. Students who have not submitted all their admission and/or financial aid requirements should bring as many missing items to their appointment as possible.
For more information about admissions, visit Motlow.com/admissions or email admissions@mscc.edu.
For more information about financial aid, visit Motlow.com/financial/financial-aid-office or email fas@mscc.edu.