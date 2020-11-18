Motlow’s Automation & Robotics Training Center (ARTC) is partnering with Southern Controls, Inc., to support, enhance and grow training opportunities in programmable logic controllers (PLC) and other automation equipment.
The three-year agreement, signed in September at the ARTC in McMinnville, allows Southern Controls, an authorized distributor for Omron Automation Americas, to conduct training at the ARTC to provide an essential industrial controls skill set for an operator, multi-craft technician or other skilled employee resulting in a certificate from Southern Controls, Motlow, Omron or any combination of the three. In addition, Motlow and Southern Controls will seek to obtain a globally recognized certification from Omron.
“Partnering with Southern Controls enhances Motlow’s ability to support workforce and labor initiatives across Tennessee and the southeast,” said Larry Flatt, Executive Director of the ARTC. “The ability to offer industry credentials for Omron PLCs and other automation equipment is being demanded by companies as they upscale to implement Industry 4.0. We look forward with great enthusiasm to a long and strengthening relationship that benefits both parties.”
Southern Controls, Inc., is based in Montgomery, Ala., with 110 employees serving customers throughout the south. Joe Meyer, senior controls automation engineer, and Marc Dixon, controls automation engineer, will serve as instructors for Southern Controls at the ARTC.
“Educating our customers and future customers is vital for our company growth,” said William Spears, Vice President of Southern Controls. “If we can equip a person with knowledge and understanding or our products, then they become confident enough to troubleshoot and figure things out on their own. These tools will allow their ideas to flourish and opportunities to grow with them in the future.”
Meyer is well-versed in all Omron software and is proficient in CX-One. He has 40 years of experience with factory automation across a variety of manufacturing companies. Dixon has 30 years of experience, including 20 with Southern Controls. His primary emphasis is centered on the Omron Sysmac Platform.
Motlow’s ARTC was the first training facility of its type in Tennessee to offer training on the three leading equipment manufacturers: ABB, FANIC, and Yaskawa Motoman. The center has won multiple awards for both its design and its training capabilities. The Community Colleges of Appalachia presented the ARTC with its Workforce Development Innovation Award in June. The graphical enrichment of the facility won a gold medal from the Tennessee Colleges Public Relations Association in July.