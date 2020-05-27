The Motlow chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) international honor society and its leadership was recently recognized as one of the top 100 chapters in the world, and brought home several awards, at the 2020 International PTK Virtual Catalyst Convention.
Each spring, Phi Theta Kappa International Honors Society hosts a convention called Catalyst that draws thousands of scholars from around the world to represent their chapters, their institutions, and their regions. This year the convention was held online due to the pandemic.
“The Catalyst convention was an excellent wrap up to an amazing year,” said Gregg Garrison, associate professor of biology and Motlow PTK advisor and Tennessee PTK regional coordinator. “This was the best award recognition year we have ever had. Although we were disappointed that we could not be at the actual event this year, we were fortunate to still experience the streamed event from the safety of our own homes. Afterward, I hosted a zoom meeting with the Motlow attendees and several other members and advisors from across the state so we could celebrate together. The experience was amazing.”
Fifteen representatives from Motlow PTK attended the virtual event with more than 3,700 representatives from 1,300 chapters in multiple nations. International Award Recipients and Chapters were named in various categories for Hallmark Awards.
A PTK chapter is only as strong as the leadership and guidance it receives from faculty and staff advisors. The Motlow chapter leadership team excelled in many award categories of the international award ceremonies.
2020 Phi Theta Kappa Hallmark Awards for Motlow (Alpha Xi Pi Chapter):
Top 100 Chapters
- Five Star Region
- Distinguished Regional Coordinator - Gregg Garrison
- Distinguished Regional Award for Scholarship
- Continued Excellence Award for Advisor - Misty Griffith
- Distinguished Chapter Advisor Team Award - Gregg Garrison, Dayron Deaton, Misty Griffith, Laura Brown, Rob Keel, Dawn Copeland
- Five Star Chapter
- Distinguished College Project Award
- Distinguished Honors in Action Project Award
- Distinguished Chapter Award
- Five Star Chapter Alumni Association
- Reach Reward Chapter
The purpose of PTK is to recognize and encourage scholarship among two-year college students, providing the opportunity for the development of leadership and service, for an intellectual climate for exchange of ideas and ideals, for lively fellowship for scholars, and stimulation of interest in continuing academic excellence.
The Motlow PTK chapter positively impacts Motlow campus culture and benefits all Motlow students, current and future. The College Project and the Honors in Action Project are prime examples.
The College Project was a multi-campus effort by the chapter, working on carrying out the three-year strategic plan to support Achieving The Dream initiatives that improve equity, diversity, and inclusion at an institution. The purpose of the College Project is to establish and strengthen a supportive relationship between the chapter and the college administration.
The Honors in Action Project focused on college student nutrition. Honors in Action projects incorporate academic research and analysis, action (service or advocacy), collaboration, and impact.
Members of the Motlow PTK chapter of Phi Theta Kappa also attended the 2020 Tennessee Regional Convention at Dyersburg State Community College, Feb. 21-23, for a weekend of team building and fellowship with other chapters from colleges across the state.
“The Regional Convention was also an amazing experience that allowed Motlow PTK members to travel and meet with members from eleven other colleges from across the state,” Garrison added. “Students were able to share ideas about making their chapter stronger, listen to engaging session speakers, be involved with the election process of regional officers, and celebrate with each other during the awards banquet.”
The state/regional PTK convention includes leadership development, seminars, and award ceremonies.
Two Motlow students were elected as Tennessee Regional Officers for the upcoming year, Madelyn Wood, vice president for Middle Tennessee, and Keira Pferrerkorn, secretary for Tennessee.
Motlow PTK students received the following awards at the regional convention:
- Rebekah Randall, First Place, Publication in Creative Non-fiction; 1st Place, Distinguished Officer Award
- Keira PferrerKorn, First Place, Extemporaneous Speech Competition
- Motlow PTK Advisor Awards:
- Misty Griffith, First Place, Continued Excellence Advisor
- Advisor Team Award, Second Place, Distinguished Advisor Team: Gregg Garrison, Dayron Deaton-Owens, Misty Griffith, Laura Brown, Rob Keel, and Dawn Copeland
- Motlow PTK Chapter Awards:
- 5 Star Chapter Status (highest possible)
- Reach Award (for recruitment percentages-highest possible)
- Icarus Award
- Chapter of LIght
- Second Place, Distinguished Chapter
- Second Place, Honors in Action Project
- Second Place, College Project