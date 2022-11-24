3A - motlow robotics donation.jpg

Pictured left to right during the recent check presentation were Larry Flatt, Executive Director of the Automation and Robotics Training Center; Dr. Michael Torrence, President, Motlow State; Middle TN Natural Gas Warren County Commissioner Fred L. Hoover, III; and Mark Hutchins, Assistant Vice President for Corporate and Foundation Services.

 Photo provided

Motlow State Community College recently received a $5,000 donation from the Middle Tennessee Natural Gas Utility District through the District’s “Project Hometown Help.” The donation is for the Automation and Robotics Training Center (ARTC) at Motlow’s McMinnville campus.

“We are always looking for worthy recipients in our servicing district where the money can best be used to serve the local community,” said Middle TN Natural Gas Warren County Commissioner Fred L. Hoover, III. “Motlow has been a tremendous asset for Warren County and our contribution will continue to enhance their ability to provide high-quality training and education.”