Motlow State Community College will re-open its campuses to in-person students for the fall semester. Motlow’s reopening aligns with the Tennessee Board of Regents institutions across the state.
The college will initiate its return to campus plan beginning May 10. Specific details for accessing campuses and services are available at www.mscc.edu or by calling 1-800-654-4877 between 8 am – 4:30 pm CST.
In a college-wide communication, Dr. Michael Torrence, President, stated, “Motlow State Community College will be open for service to our communities during fall of 2021. We will be fully operational hosting in-person classes and services for our students. Moreover, we will resume all student activities and on-ground support. Online courses will still be available for students who prefer to be virtual.”
“We are excited about the return of students and all community members, live at all our locations,” said Dr. Greg Sedrick, chief academic officer. “We ask that you share the news with your family, friends, neighbors, and their friends—Motlow State is looking forward to seeing you back on campus.”
Motlow will reopen its five campuses: Moore County, McMinnville, Fayetteville, Smyrna, and Sparta. The decision to return for fall 2021 is commensurate with decreased COVID-19 restrictions per the State of Tennessee and aligns with Governor Bill Lee’s announcement of the end of the statewide public health orders.
“Safety, health, and wellness will continue to be a priority at Motlow,” said Torrence. “The federal, state, and local guidelines will continue to be adhered to and supported across our five locations and 11-county service area.”
The return to campus plan is being coordinated by the Motlow Pandemic Emergency Management Team (PEMT), which is co-led by Pat Hendrix, a nursing professional, and Ray Higginbotham, director of safety. The team is representative of cross-functional areas of the college including administrators, staff, and faculty and continues to guide the college’s actions.