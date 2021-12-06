Over the past year, 33 faculty members at Motlow State Community College have been promoted and/or granted tenure.
Promotion to professor is the appointment of a faculty member to the highest academic rank in recognition of continued distinguished performance in teaching, service to the college and the faculty member’s profession, and research and creative activities.
A faculty member achieves tenure through demonstrated peer-reviewed distinction in three evaluative areas: teaching, service to the college and the faculty member’s profession, and research/scholarship/creative activities. Granting tenure represents a long-term commitment by the college to the individual and represents a positive evaluation of a faculty member’s total contribution to the college and potential for the future.
Awarded tenure
Jenna Caviezel, Charle Coffey, Dr. Meagan McManus, Eric Claunch, Omar Tantawi and Dr. Kim-Sue Tudor
Promoted to professor
Dr. David Bowlby
Promoted to Associate Professor
Charle Coffey, Misty Griffith, Mary Matthews, Dr. Meagan McManus, Debra Simpson, Eric Claunch and Omar Tantawi
Promoted to assistant professor
Sheryl (Kate) Benson, Robert Davenport, Olivia Lee, Beth Martin, Dr. William Murphy, Henry Stanfield, Debra Stockdale, David Vaughan, Dr. Monica Butler, Richard (Tom) Cruz, Nathan Fisher, Robert Fitzgerald, Rebecca Geary-Childress, Anastasia (Stacy) Harlan, Tracey Lee, James (Walter) McCord, Melissa Paz, Rachel Perri, David Powell, Eric Reynolds, Janet Thornton, Dr. Kim-Sue Tudor, Dr. Charles Wexler and Johnathan Young