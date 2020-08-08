Fill out an admission application. Register for classes. Complete dual enrollment requirements. Confirm your financial aid status. Each of these steps is required if you plan to attend Motlow State in Fall 2020. Classes begin Aug. 24.
Motlow wants to help you get those tasks completed.
The college is hosting application, orientation, and enrollment events, called FASTPASS, on each of its campuses during the coming week, allowing future and current students to complete any, or all, of those requirements in-person, socially-distanced. Students are required to complete a Self-Assessment Health Screening before coming to campus. Dates are:
- Fayetteville – Monday, Aug. 10
- McMinnville – Wednesday, Aug. 12
- Moore County – Thursday, Aug. 13
- Smyrna – Monday, Aug. 17
“We are excited to offer this opportunity for students on our campuses,” said Lisa Sanders, assistant academic dean in Fayetteville. “Although all our services are available online, we know some students need a person-to-person approach to complete their requirements for fall comfortably. We are happy to provide this personal approach.”
Motlow staff will be strategically positioned at campus entrances to filter visitors based on need. Staff will assist in directing students to the proper location inside each campus facility to complete requirements for the upcoming semester. Students who have financial aid holds should come prepared to clear those holds so processing can be achieved. Dual Enrollment students and others will have the opportunity to drop off any needed paperwork.
Visitors are requested to follow all CDC and TN Department of Health guidelines, as well as Motlow’s Return to Campus Plan mscc.edu/documents/healthy-motlow/return-to-campus-plan.pdf when visiting any campus.
For complete information, including hours, directions, and RSVP opportunities, please visit the FASTPASS Enrollment Day web page at https://calendar.mscc.edu/enrollment-day.