Motlow State Community College recently announced it will be fully open and operational for the fall 2021 semester, resuming all student activities and on-campus support functions. However, the summer semester will continue to function primarily online, and summer campus visits are by prior approval or appointment.
Motlow makes applying to college simple and free. More information can be found at mscc.edu/admissions/simple-and-free.html. The deadline to apply for summer semester classes is May 25. Go to www.mscc.edu/apply. Summer courses begin June 1, and will continue as in previous semesters, primarily online. Library access and student support functions, such as counseling and disability services, will begin a phase-in process in the lead up to more normal operations this fall. All services remain available online.
Fall classes begin on Aug. 23. The priority deadline to apply and submit financial aid requirements for the fall semester is June 1. Motlow continues to accept financial aid applications until classes start. The closer it gets to the start of classes, the more likely you will have to start by paying out-of-pocket and then getting reimbursed if you are eligible for aid. Motlow recruiters are available to help guide student application and enrollment process. Contact a recruiter at info@mscc.edu.
Safety, health, and wellness continue to be the top priority. The federal, state, and local guidance will continue to be adhered to and supported across the College’s five locations and 11-county service area. The decision to resume normal operations for fall 2021 is commensurate with decreased COVID-19 restrictions per the State of Tennessee. These changes are in accordance with CDC and Tennessee Department of Health guidelines to enhance the support of Motlow students.
What to Expect for the Remainder of the Summer Semester:
• Most classes remain online.
• Libraries will be open by appointment.
• Advising is available online and on-ground by appointment.
• Support services for new students are available online and on-ground by appointment.
What to Expect for the Fall Semester:
• Sufficient online courses will still be available for students who prefer a virtual schedule, but most classes will return to on-ground status.
• Libraries will be open without an appointment. Virtual library support will be available for students electing to continue learning remotely.
• Counseling, Testing, Disability Services open online and on campus.
• Athletic schedules return to normal.
• Admissions, financial aid, the business office will provide service both on-ground and virtually.
• Completion coaches and faculty advisors will be available for in-person sessions and virtually.
• The cafeteria will be open.
• Vending machines will be restocked.
• Water fountains will be open.
For additional information regarding Motlow’s status and plans, go to mscc.edu.