Motlow State Community College understands the importance of supporting the mental health needs of students. Awareness of mental health needs continues to grow and Motlow actively combats stigma surrounding those asking for help.

“Approximately one of every five people are said to have some type of mental health issue, and college students are no different,” said Motlow License Therapist Melanie Pykiet. “As we come off of a pandemic and returning to class, being in-person and having to interact away from technology, anxieties are certain to increase.”