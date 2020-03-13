Motlow will be moving to online courses after its spring break has concluded in response to COVID-19 (coronavirus) worries.
The school announced Friday afternoon that it had extended its spring break through Sunday, March 22 and classes would resume online only through April 5.
The school is also operating on a "modified operations" schedule, according to a post on its Facebook page.
According to the Motlow coronavirus website, the school is at Status Level 2 out of a possible 4-level operational schedule.
Status 2 means the campus is open with limited/modified operations. Libraries are open with computer access, though all other computer labs are closed.
Many campus areas will be closed in order to protect their sanitized status, according to the website.
No non-student visitors will be allowed on campus in this or further stages, and some staff may be required to work remotely.
According to the Motlow website, all public spaces at each campus were disinfected during the weeks of March 2 and March 9. Faculty and staff received training and support for transitioning traditional classes to an online delivery format.
During this stage, all college-related out-of-state travel has been suspended.
"Motlow State is monitoring and following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Tennessee Department of Health," the site reads.
During this time, the college's Pandemic Emergency Management Team (PEMT) has been meeting regularly and will continue to meet regularly until the situation has been resolved.
For more information, visit news.mscc.edu/coronavirus.
Tullahoma City Schools 'remaining in session'
As for the city's elementary and secondary school children, this are running as normal for now.
Scott Hargrove, the interim director of schools, announced the district is working with the health department to "monitor the status of the coronavirus in Coffee County."
"We anticipate remaining in session and running a normal schedule," he said in a statement. "Should our status change, we will alert parents via local media, social media and School Messenger."
Hargrove said he and other district officials were relying on information from the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Department of Education for "guidance through this process."
Hargrove said anyone wanting more information should visit the district's website and the "parent/student" tab.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.