Motlow State Community College’s Sparta Site will offer four opportunities this fall to train current medical professionals in advanced medical practices and assist EMS personnel in obtaining progressive certifications. Each course supports the advancement of emergency professionals at various stages in the medical field.
Coffee County Emergency Medical Services is in need of trained Emergency Medical Technicians and certified paramedics.
These courses make medical training an affordable and convenient process. From Sept. 18-21, Motlow-Sparta will offer an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT) Refresher course. This course is designed to prepare AEMTs planning to take or retake the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) Cognitive Exam and meets the 25-hour requirement to sit for the test.
On Oct. 19, 20, Motlow-Sparta will also host a Prehospital Trauma Life Support (PHTLS) course. This training course helps EMTs, paramedics, nurses, physician assistants, physicians, and other prehospital practitioners in assessing and treating cases of severe medical trauma. Topics covered include physiology, scene and patient assessment, breathing obstructions and treatments, and hemorrhage control.
On Dec. 6 and 7, Motlow will then offer the Advanced Medical Life Support (AMLS) course. The AMLS Assessment Pathway is a tool for emergency medical professionals to use in order to manage common medical crises in a precise and accurate way. Participants work through various clinical and emergency scenarios to learn how to approach different critical situations on a case-by-case basis. This course is intended for EMTs, Paramedics, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurse anesthetists, and physicians.
The fourth and final course Motlow-Sparta will offer this fall is the Emergency Pediatric Course (EPC) on Dec. 13 and 14. This course covers best practices for treating sick or injured children specifically in the field. This is intended for EMTs, paramedics, emergency medical responders, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and physicians.
This roster of courses is important to clinicians in the region. Certification courses and specialty training is often expensive, and finding free and low-cost local training options is often challenging. Motlow chose its Sparta site for these programs in an effort to reach a large number of area professionals with training opportunities that do not require out-of-state travel or high-enrollment costs. The programs are part of Motlow's community outreach and workforce preparedness programming. The courses offered are the College's response to needs for both personal advancement and employer hiring needs.
Motlow offers these courses at no charge to participants. All classes are recognized by the NREMT, and successful completers are eligible for NREMT certification. A small fee is associated with registering for documentation of successful certification. The certification varies by course. Seating is limited, so learn more and register by contacting Sparta EMT/AEMT coordinator Brian Williams at bwilliams1@mscc.edu. To learn more about the NAEMT and the courses available through the organization, visit naemt.org.