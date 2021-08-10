With schools back in session, law enforcement agencies are urging motorists to use an extra measure of caution when driving through and near school zones, watching for young pedestrians walking or riding bicycles to school.
With that in mind, AAA has launched its “School’s Open Drive Carefully” campaign, reminding drivers to slow down, eliminate distractions and obey traffic laws when passing bus stops and driving through neighborhoods and school zones.
AAA’s “School’s Open – Drive Carefully” campaign aims to remind drivers of the dangers facing child pedestrians, especially before and after school hours. This message is especially important this year as back to school traffic mixes with commuters who may have not shared the road with school buses or child pedestrians in more than a year.
“Drivers should have a heightened sense of awareness from the moment they leave the driveway,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Students will be walking or pedaling throughout neighborhoods and alongside city streets, making their way to-and-from school or the bus stop. Many of them might not be looking for you, so make sure you’re looking for them.”
Drivers can expect an increase in:
Congestion – more drivers during the morning and afternoon commutes
Pedestrians – students walking to and from school or the bus stop
Buses – picking up and dropping off students
Bicyclists –traveling to and from school
According to a recent AAA survey, over half of Tennessee residents drive through either a school zone or bus stop on their daily commute or regular driving route.
Residents admit to doing the following risky driving behaviors at least once in the past three months:
32% admit to exceeding the speed limit while driving in active school zones
24% admit to using their hand-held cell phone while driving in active school zones
16% admit to driving around a school bus while its red lights are flashing
15% admit to cutting off a school bus because it’s driving too slowly
According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), since 2018, Tennessee has seen 3,176 traffic crashes in school zones So far this year 381 traffic crashes have occurred in school zones across the state – this is already over half of 2020’s yearly total of 603 crashes School zones are areas with extremely high vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic. Children on bicycles can be unpredictable and can make sudden changes in direction.
When driving through a school zone, lower your speed and increase your awareness, to ensure you can respond to any potential hazards on the roadway. Remember, in Tennessee it is illegal to use your handheld mobile device while driving through an active school zone.
Even though Tullahoma does not have a regular bus fleet to bus students to and from school, Coffee and surrounding counties do use buses, leaving some motorists fuzzy on when to stop for a school bus.
“Driving around a school bus while its red lights are flashing is extremely dangerous,” Cooper continued. “Oftentimes the reason people illegally pass school buses is because they are in a hurry. Please allow yourself extra time on the road, so you are not tempted to take unnecessary risks on the road that endanger the lives of children.”
The three scenarios involving school bus interaction with motorists include:
Two Lane Street – All drivers moving in either direction on a two-way street must stop for a school bus displaying a stop signal, and must remain stopped until the road is clear of children AND the school bus stop arm is withdrawn.
Multi-Lane Paved Median – All drivers moving in either direction must stop for a school bus displaying a stop signal, and must remain stopped until the road is clear of children AND the school bus stop arm is withdrawn.
Divided Highway – Traffic approaching an oncoming school bus does not need to stop if there is a raised barrier such as a concrete divider or at least five feet of unpaved space separating the lanes of traffic. However, these motorists should slow down and watch for students loading or unloading from the bus.
Failure to obey school bus laws and school zone laws could result in enhanced fines for offending motorists.