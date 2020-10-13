The community is in mourning after the death of Brandon McGee, 21, on Saturday, Oct. 10.
McGee was shot at Dossett Apartments on East Moore Street Saturday afternoon following an argument with a 16-year-old male juvenile, according to police. The investigation into his death is still ongoing.
But while police continue to investigate the shooting and McGee’s death, his friends, family members, neighbors and more gathered to celebrate his life and remember just how he impacted theirs.
Scores of people gathered at the far pavilion of Frazier McEwen Park near Grider Stadium to say goodbye to their friend, brother, father and son.
Dressed in Brandon’s favorite color, blue, mourners gathered around candles spelled out in the letter “B” for Brandon, telling stories of the good he brought to the world.
Kim Blankenship, whose children were friends with Brandon, encouraged people to share their favorite memories of Brandon, telling them to remember the good times rather than focus on his tragic passing.
Several friends, neighbors and family members shared recollections of Brandon growing up, making friends and more. Overall, the theme of the night was connection, as Brandon served as a connector between groups of friends, different families and even neighbors.
Kevin Lott, Brandon’s cousin, told The News Brandon was always willing to help someone in need. Brandon was always ready and willing to help watch Kevin’s children if he ever asked, Lott said, and he would miss always seeing his smiling face around the neighborhood.
“He was like my little brother,” Lott added.
Following the remarks, Blankenship gathered the crowd again for a balloon release, sending dozens of blue and purple balloons into the sky to “fly high,” just as Brandon’s soul did Saturday.