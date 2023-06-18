Mt. Zion women's retreat

Members of the women’s ministry for the Tennessee Baptists Missionary and Educational Convention gather for a two-day revival retreat at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Tullahoma.

 Kyle Murphy photo

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Tullahoma recently welcomed the Tennessee Baptists Missionary and Educational Convention (TBMEC) for its women’s revival retreat.

TBMEC held its Women’s Ministry Revival Retreat Workshop on Friday, June 9, through Saturday, June 10, where they worked with Tullahoma residents to “renew their mind, restore their hope and review their spirit,” according to ministry president Dr. Eleanor Muirhead.

Mt. Zion women's retreat Shepherd's House

During its two-day retreat, the women’s ministry for the Tennessee Baptists Missionary and Educational Convention presented Shepherd’s House with lunches and other items they were in need of.

Recommended for you