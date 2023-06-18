Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Tullahoma recently welcomed the Tennessee Baptists Missionary and Educational Convention (TBMEC) for its women’s revival retreat.
TBMEC held its Women’s Ministry Revival Retreat Workshop on Friday, June 9, through Saturday, June 10, where they worked with Tullahoma residents to “renew their mind, restore their hope and review their spirit,” according to ministry president Dr. Eleanor Muirhead.
Muirhead said, along with hosting worship services, they taught and ministered two classes to help self-motivate people by teaching them the only person who can judge their worth is themselves.
“You have to minister to yourself and to know who you are,” Muirhead said. “It doesn’t matter how you feel about yourself or what somebody says if your heart is not receptive.”
Muirhead added for her ministry, it was important for them help teach others about life, along with teaching them about Jesus Christ.
“It doesn’t matter what John 3:16 says, for God to love the world, if you don’t love yourself,” she said.
One of the other missions Muirhead said the organization does when it travels to communities is find groups and organizations not governmentally funded and help them with their needs. Muirhead said she asked her local representative Gloria Johnson to find who needs their help, which happened to be Shepherd’s House, a nonprofit organization that helps to provide shelter, food and financial assistance to women and children awaiting housing, assisting with finding a job or career, budgeting, housing applications and assisting with earning a GED if needed.
“We wanted to not only supply their needs with material needs, supply their needs with spiritual needs, we wanted to supply their needs with physical stuff,” Muirhead said. “We sent eight lunches to their house, so they all had lunch, and we sent that, drinks, cakes and stuff to them. Know that we love them.”
Muirhead said Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church have been great to work with during the retreat, and that the retreat is all charity as nobody purchased anything for them. Muirhead said when they provide these workshops they expect nothing in return, but unbeknownst to them God blesses them. She recounted while she was ministering to people, a woman came to her asking to be a part of the ministry and gave a donation of $500, which will be used to help others in need.
“It amazes me how God blesses you with that,” she said.
Muirhead said she wants residents in areas they visit to find a mission or shelter that needs help, as when they leave those organizations will still need help.
“We challenge the people of Coffee County to pick up where we left off.”