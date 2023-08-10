Multilingual students looking to pursue higher education now have additional resources available through Motlow State. The College has materials on hand to support students’ language-learning needs while they earn a collegiate degree and take the next step toward career success.
The International Test of English Proficiency (iTEP) examines an individual’s current English-speaking aptitude so that Motlow can customize an educational experience that meets that person’s unique needs. Upon receiving the results, the college recommends the best courses and services to meet students where they currently are and helps them improve their abilities as they progress in their classes. The assessment is available in the top 10 percent of languages spoken in the United States and can be taken free of charge on campus or remotely.
The iTEP takes a maximum of 90 minutes to complete, and results are available within 24 hours. This enables Motlow to quickly determine which resources best fit students' needs. By visiting the official iTEP website, students have access to an online preparation course and practice tests so that they can feel prepared before taking the official exam.
This assessment notifies Motlow of students’ English speaking, listening, writing, and reading skills so that the school can accommodate them accordingly. Dr. Desiree Vannatta encourages students not to allow language barriers to prevent them from pursuing their desired education and career. She states, “The iTEP tells Motlow how we can better serve our English-language learning students. We strive to help all of our students achieve their goals. The test is best for students who are unsure of their proficiency in the English Language. This helps Motlow suggest courses that fit them best and assist with pacing, comprehension, and overall success in completing collegiate courses.”
Those interested in taking the iTEP can schedule an appointment by emailing Motlow’s Testing Center at tcenter@mscc.edu.