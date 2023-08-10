Motlow multilingual.jpg

Multilingual students looking to pursue higher education now have additional resources available through Motlow State. The College has materials on hand to support students’ language-learning needs while they earn a collegiate degree and take the next step toward career success.

The International Test of English Proficiency (iTEP) examines an individual’s current English-speaking aptitude so that Motlow can customize an educational experience that meets that person’s unique needs. Upon receiving the results, the college recommends the best courses and services to meet students where they currently are and helps them improve their abilities as they progress in their classes. The assessment is available in the top 10 percent of languages spoken in the United States and can be taken free of charge on campus or remotely.

