A man and a woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide, Tullahoma law enforcement says.
Wednesday morning, at approximately 8 a.m., police officers responded to an assistance call at 506 W. Moore St. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased female victim in a bedroom, later identified as Angela Floyd, 39. According to Public Information Officer Winston Brooks, officers made a further check of the residence and located a male in a different bedroom, identified as John McClure, 44. Officers requested assistance from Coffee County EMS and Tullahoma Fire Department in aiding McClure, who was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was showing some faint signs of life.
Although he received medical attention from first responders, McClure succumbed to his injury and died, per Brooks.
“Due to the nature of the scene, we contacted Coffee County DA Craig Northcott and requested [his] assistance,” Brooks said in a statement. “After conducting a joint investigation, it was determined that McClure was responsible for the death of the female victim, Angela Floyd, as well as his own death.”
“Our hearts go out to the families affected by this senseless tragedy,” Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams said.
Brooks included information for the National Domestic Violence Hotline and the National Suicide Prevention Hotline in the statement. Anyone suffering from domestic abuse is encouraged to contact the hotline 24/7 at 800-799-7233 or call Haven of Hope locally at 931-680-3011.
Those wanting help with suicidal thoughts or ideations is encouraged to contact the hotline at 800-273-8255.