Madeline Muse was crowned 2024 DYW of Cumberland Valley, and Isabella English was crowned 2024 DYW of Tullahoma during the Distinguished Young Woman event held this past week. Emma Bell was named first alternate.

The Distinguished Young Women program is a scholarship competition for young ladies in their junior year of high school. The Cumberland Valley and Tullahoma program has become one of the nation’s most successful local programs. Over the past 17 years, the program has had one national winner and six state winners. To date, Tullahoma High School juniors have earned over $320,000 in cash scholarships as a result of this program.

