Now that the new county district maps have been approved at the local level, the question of who will represent each of the new nine districts is now the one Coffee countians will consider in 2022.
Based on data from the 2020 Census, the county commission approved a plan that narrowed the district map from 21 districts to nine, with two commissioners representing each district. This equals a loss of three county commissioners, as there will now be only 18, since the previous maps had one commissioner for each of the 21 districts.
Each county commissioner will be up for reelection, so when the dust settles, even if there are no challengers for a district, three commissioners will be out.
Monday, Dec. 20, was the official kickoff for the 2022 election as the first day for candidates to pick up petitions for candidacy. For those intending to run, completed petitions will be accepted until noon Feb. 17.
One of the high-profile elections could be for the new District 6, which is made up of portions of the former Districts 5, 6 and 7, represented by longtime Commissioners Bobby Bryan, Margaret Cunningham and Dennis Hunt. Should all three commissioners run unopposed, one candidate will become a former commissioner.
A second crowded race will be for the new District 7 that combines Tullahoma area districts 17, 19 and 20, represented by Commissioners Jackie Duncan, Rosemary Crabtree and Tildon Stubblefield. Likewise, the new District 7 will have two open seats, leaving one commissioner to become a former commissioner.
The seat left vacant with the passing of Commissioner Jim Fielding will, according to public notice, be filled during the Jan. 11 full commission meeting. According to election officials, the County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS) advised the county to post Fielding’s vacancy as the former District 11, which will by then be technically part of District 3.
The Tennessee General Assembly, who must officially approve the redistricting map, will not reconvene until Jan. 11.