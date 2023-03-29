NAACP speakers

Members of the NAACP from across the state of Tennessee came on Friday, March 24, to the Coffee County Justice Center to protest the decision to not return the children of Bianca Clayborne and Deonte Williams to the parents’ custody.

 Caitlin Able photo

Following the decision by the Coffee County Juvenile Court to keep the children of a Georgia family in Tennessee state custody, members of the state and local branches of the NAACP protested in front of the justice center on March 24.

The family, Bianca Clayborne and Deonte Williams, were traveling from Georgia to Chicago to attend a funeral in February of this year, when Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officers pulled them over on Exit 114 for having “dark tint and traveling in the left lane while not actively passing.”