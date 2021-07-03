Officials with National Aerospace Solutions, LLC (NAS) say some of the claims made by the Air Engineering Metal Trades Council (AEMTC) are inaccurate or paint a misleading picture of the safety of operations at Arnold Air Force Base.
NAS holds the Test Operations and Sustainment contract with the United States Air Force at Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC).
AEMTC, which represents 690 skilled wage employees in 11 skilled craft trades, is currently on strike at the Air Force Base, claiming "unfair labor practices."
In particular, NAS has taken issue with the characterization of the working conditions of union members at AEDC. Since the union represents nearly 700 employees, NAS is responsible each of those employees and ensuring their families see them return home from work each day in the same manner they arrived at AEDC.
"NAS does this through its comprehensive safety and health program, whose goal is to protect all NAS employees," communications officials told The News. "NAS continually assesses the safety risks associated with every job, down to each individual task performed. Safety and Health programs such as our longstanding Hearing Conservation Program require all NAS employees receive a baseline hearing exam as well as annual audio checks."
NAS officials said the company leaders are "active participants in pre-job briefs and safety assessments" and provide an "open forum for employees to elevate concerns."
"The reliability and success of our Safety and Health program is evident in our safety performance," officials said. "NAS' injury rates for recordable accidents and accidents involving days away from work are substantially lower than the industry average.
"While even one injury is too many, we also note these rates, while below industry standards, are steadily improving over the past three years. Due to our Safety and Health program, NAS has continued to work on site at AEDC throughout the past 16 months with no onsite transmission of COVID-19."
NAS officials then countered claims made by Jimmy Hart, the president of the metal trades department-AFL-CIO, who has been representing the union in communications with The News.
"In the rare event of an occupational injury, workers are eligible for workers’ compensation insurance which covers medical expenses and a portion of lost wages should they not be able to immediately return to work," NAS said. "NAS also offers a comprehensive disability insurance benefits plan (referred to as 'disability' by Jimmy Hart, but mistakenly associated with occupational injury by him) for employees to replace their income if they require time away from work for a non-occupational injury, illness, or maternity leave. Enrollment in both plans is automatic for AEMTC-represented employees."
NAS further stated the company values and respects the "unique experience" that each of the wage employees bring to AEDC in support of the Air Force's missions.
"Our negotiations team conducted thorough market research to offer a pay and benefits package that is well above the median for the area, above inflation forecasted by the federal government and in line with industry norms," NAS said in a statement. "Negotiating a collective bargaining agreement is a business practice that requires us to be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars while also appropriately recognizing the unique value of each individual trade.
"It is always a balance and one we do not take lightly in our role as the [test operations and sustainment] contractor for the Air Force at AEDC."
NAS reiterated that it presented a "Last, Best and Final" offer to the AEMTC negotiations team at 12:35 p.m. June 30, the day the previous collective bargaining agreement expired. NAS said it also shared the offer with the NAS wage workforce to "ensure transparency about what the offer included."
"Our hope is the union leadership schedules a vote to allow the wage workforce it represents the opportunity to vote on this Last, Best, and Final offer and return to work as soon as possible to ensure the important mission at AEDC continues," NAS communications officials said. "Now that NAS has given the AEMTC negotiations team its Last, Best and Final offer, it is our expectation, should the AEMTC wish to reinitiate negotiations, they will contact either the NAS negotiations team or the assigned federal mediator."
The current labor dispute between NAS, Chugach and the AEMTC remains a developing story. We will update as we have more information, including further statements from the union and NAS.