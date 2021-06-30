The union representing 600 metal workers at Arnold Air Force Base has not come to an agreement with National Aerospace Solutions, LLC (NAS), contractor officials announced this evening.
The Air Engineering Metal Trades Council, which represents some 600 workers at the base, has been negotiating with NAS contractors on a new collective bargaining agreement between the two entities. The current agreement between NAS and AEMTC is set to expire tonight at 11 p.m.
NAS released a statement shortly after 8:30 p.m. stating the two entities had not come to an agreement.
"NAS is committed to come to a fair and reasonable agreement that recognizes the valuable contributions our union employees make to the Air Force mission," said NAS General Manager Richard Tighe, Ph.D. "In the meantime, the important work at AEDC will continue with our usual focus on the daily priorities of safety, security, quality mission delivery and efficiency."
According to Jimmy Hart, President of Metal Trades Department, AFL-CIO, NAS made a "last, best and final offer" to the council that was countered.
The base made proactive maneuvers earlier this afternoon, setting up barricades and posting signage outside its gates in preparation for a potential strike.
"They're right to prepare, because they allowed the contract to expire," Hart said. "They should prepare. That's only due diligence."
Ultimately, Hart said the goal of the negotiations were to improve wages and guarantee health insurance and disability coverage for its members.
"We need wages that bring us up above inflation," he said. "We need to maintain our health care benefits at a reasonable cost, and we need to maintain our disability."
Hart said there are dangerous conditions that metal workers face every day at the base, and negotiating a fair deal with the union will help keep those workers protected.
"People who work at Arnold Air Force Base face danger every place that they turn," he said. "Case in point, many of the people in this room are hearing impaired. Some of them don't even know it. You work on this heavy equipment, and you get hurt? That's why disability is so important. I can't tell you how many people over the years have taken advantage of that disability program just to be able to fend for their families."
Additionally, Hart said, the negotiations are about making sure people have fair working hours or are compensated fairly for hours that get cut for certain reasons.
"It's a lot of things. It's not only about economics. It's about non-economics. Our people are asked to work many, many unreasonable shifts that start as early as three o'clock in the morning."
Hart said a strike should, should it happen, not be taken to mean the union members want to hurt the base, its mission or the country's defense. Rather, a strike would be about making sure all union members receive a fair deal.
"We are committed to the United States of America, the Air Force and its mission," he said. "We are hoping that mister contractor comes out from out of those suites where they reside, come down to the streets with the working men and women of Arnold Air Force Base and make a fair deal.
"Treat us like other contractors are treating all the other workers on this base. Understand who we are. The fat cats need to come off their high horses; come down and take a walk on the wild side with the workers."
Further, Hart said all the union members would remain respectful no matter the circumstances.
"The City of Tullahoma, the City of Manchester and all the surrounding areas of Arnold Air Force Base can count on the workers at Arnold of the Air Engineering Metal Trades Council at all times to conduct themselves with decorum, respect and dedication to the mission," he said. "We will never break the sacred bond that we have."
As of now, NAS says its team has not been officially notified of an intent to strike by the Council. At this time, NAS said, NAS employees represented by AEMTC will continue to work under the provisions in the existing labor agreement.