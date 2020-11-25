Team members with National Aerospace Solutions, LLC, the Arnold Engineering Development Complex Test Operations and Sustainment Contractor, received awards Nov. 9 and Nov. 11 during the Salute to Excellence Annual Awards presentation at Arnold Air Force Base.

Awards were presented for the following: Quality, Safety, Security, Innovation, Engineering Design and Facilities Professional of the Year, Science and Technology Professional of the Year, Customer Service Excellence, Program/Project Manager of the Year, Technical Project Leader of the Year, Craft Innovation, Craftsman Lead of the Year, Craftsman Journeyman/Technician of the Year, Test Operations Engineer of the Year, Craft Supervisor/Superintendent of the Year, Engineering Analysis of the Year, and Engineer of the Year.

Employees were nominated based upon their superior performance and support in areas of company core values and technical excellence.

National Aerospace Solutions, LLC is the team selected by the U.S. Air Force to conduct Test Operations and Sustainment activities at the Arnold Engineering Development Complex, Arnold AFB, Tennessee, the Hypervelocity Wind Tunnel 9 at White Oak, Maryland, and the National Full-Scale Aerodynamics Complex at Mountain View, California.

NAS is comprised of Bechtel National, Inc., Sierra Lobo Inc. and GP Strategies Corporation; teaming subcontractors include nLogic, Inc. and Chugach Federal Solutions, Inc.

(Awards were given by National Aerospace Solutions, LLC and do not reflect any stance, opinion, or determination made by the U.S. Air Force.)

 

Winning awards were:

Robert Williams.jpg

Robert Williams

Craft Superintendent/Craft Supervisor

Technology Innovations Branch

Quality Award

 

Jeffrey Holt.jpg

Jeffrey Holt

Environmental Scientist II

Safety, Health & Environmental Branch

Safety Award

 

Kraig Smith.jpg

Kraig Smith

Environmental Scientist II

Safety, Health & Environmental Branch

Safety Award

 

Tracie Burnett.jpg

Tracie Burnett

Quality Specialist III

Quality Branch

Safety Award

 

Gina Bragg.jpg

Gina Bragg

Industrial Hygienist II

Safety, Health & Environmental Branch

Safety Award

 

Marion Bragg.jpg

Marion Bragg

Industrial Hygienist II

Safety, Health & Environmental Branch

Safety Award

 

Keri McBee.jpg

Keri McBee

Material Coordinator

Acquisitions Branch

Safety Award

 

Donna Kennedy.jpg

Donna Kennedy

Senior Purchasing Specialist

Acquisitions Branch

Safety Award

 

Wesley Steelman

IT Engineer

Instrumentation, Data & Controls Branch

Security Award

 

Stephen Harris.jpg

Stephen Harris

Test Operations Engineer II

Space & Missile Branch

Innovation Award

 

Curtis Winstead

Sr. Staff Engineer & SME for Test Assets

Space & Missile Branch

Innovation Award

 

Cory Robertson.jpg

Cory Robertson

Plant Operations Engineer II

Flight Branch

Innovation Award

 

Ezra Perkins III.jpg

 

Ezra Perkins III

Aeropropulsion Plant Supervisor

Aeropropulsion Branch

Innovation Award

 

Andrew Escue.jpg

Andrew Escue

Facility Engineering Supervisor

Technology Innovations Branch

Innovation Award

 

April Powers.jpg

April Powers

HR Admin. Professional II – Sys. & Processes

Human Resources Branch

Customer Service Excellence Award

 

Terry Harris

Capital Projects Manager

Flight Branch

Program/Project Manager of the Year

 

Scott Wieland.jpg

Scott Wieland

Mechanical/Aeronautical Engineer III

Technology Innovations Branch

Engineering Design and Facilities Professional of the Year

 

Chris Robinson.jpg

Chris Robinson

ID&C Engineer III

Technology Innovations Branch

Science and Technology Professional of the Year

 

Amy Duncan.jpg

Amy Duncan

Project Engineer

Flight Branch

Technical Project Leader of the Year

 

Joel Sizemore.jpg

Joel Sizemore

Machinist Journeyman - Outside

Flight Branch

Craft Innovation Award

 

Jody Frame.jpg

Jody Frame

Electrical Shop Supervisor

Base Operations & Support Branch

Craft Supervisor/Superintendent of the Year

 

Carey Rose.jpg

Carey Rose

Instrument Technician Lead

Space & Missile Branch

Craftsman Lead of the Year

 

Michael Skyles.jpg

Michael Skyles

Instrument Technician Journeyman

Flight Branch

Craftsman Journeyman/Technician of the Year

 

David Faucett.jpg

David Faucett

Test Operations Engineer II

Flight Branch

Engineering Analysis of the Year

 

Emily Tranberg.jpg

Emily Tranberg

Test Operations Engineer II

Flight Branch

Test Operations Engineer of the Year

 

Steven Ardry.jpg

Steven Ardry

Senior Staff Engineer & Subject Matter Expert

Flight Branch

Engineer of the Year

