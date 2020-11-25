Team members with National Aerospace Solutions, LLC, the Arnold Engineering Development Complex Test Operations and Sustainment Contractor, received awards Nov. 9 and Nov. 11 during the Salute to Excellence Annual Awards presentation at Arnold Air Force Base.
Awards were presented for the following: Quality, Safety, Security, Innovation, Engineering Design and Facilities Professional of the Year, Science and Technology Professional of the Year, Customer Service Excellence, Program/Project Manager of the Year, Technical Project Leader of the Year, Craft Innovation, Craftsman Lead of the Year, Craftsman Journeyman/Technician of the Year, Test Operations Engineer of the Year, Craft Supervisor/Superintendent of the Year, Engineering Analysis of the Year, and Engineer of the Year.
Employees were nominated based upon their superior performance and support in areas of company core values and technical excellence.
National Aerospace Solutions, LLC is the team selected by the U.S. Air Force to conduct Test Operations and Sustainment activities at the Arnold Engineering Development Complex, Arnold AFB, Tennessee, the Hypervelocity Wind Tunnel 9 at White Oak, Maryland, and the National Full-Scale Aerodynamics Complex at Mountain View, California.
NAS is comprised of Bechtel National, Inc., Sierra Lobo Inc. and GP Strategies Corporation; teaming subcontractors include nLogic, Inc. and Chugach Federal Solutions, Inc.
(Awards were given by National Aerospace Solutions, LLC and do not reflect any stance, opinion, or determination made by the U.S. Air Force.)
Winning awards were:
Robert Williams
Craft Superintendent/Craft Supervisor
Technology Innovations Branch
Quality Award
Jeffrey Holt
Environmental Scientist II
Safety, Health & Environmental Branch
Safety Award
Kraig Smith
Environmental Scientist II
Safety, Health & Environmental Branch
Safety Award
Tracie Burnett
Quality Specialist III
Quality Branch
Safety Award
Gina Bragg
Industrial Hygienist II
Safety, Health & Environmental Branch
Safety Award
Marion Bragg
Industrial Hygienist II
Safety, Health & Environmental Branch
Safety Award
Keri McBee
Material Coordinator
Acquisitions Branch
Safety Award
Donna Kennedy
Senior Purchasing Specialist
Acquisitions Branch
Safety Award
Wesley Steelman
IT Engineer
Instrumentation, Data & Controls Branch
Security Award
Stephen Harris
Test Operations Engineer II
Space & Missile Branch
Innovation Award
Curtis Winstead
Sr. Staff Engineer & SME for Test Assets
Space & Missile Branch
Innovation Award
Cory Robertson
Plant Operations Engineer II
Flight Branch
Innovation Award
Ezra Perkins III
Aeropropulsion Plant Supervisor
Aeropropulsion Branch
Innovation Award
Andrew Escue
Facility Engineering Supervisor
Technology Innovations Branch
Innovation Award
April Powers
HR Admin. Professional II – Sys. & Processes
Human Resources Branch
Customer Service Excellence Award
Terry Harris
Capital Projects Manager
Flight Branch
Program/Project Manager of the Year
Scott Wieland
Mechanical/Aeronautical Engineer III
Technology Innovations Branch
Engineering Design and Facilities Professional of the Year
Chris Robinson
ID&C Engineer III
Technology Innovations Branch
Science and Technology Professional of the Year
Amy Duncan
Project Engineer
Flight Branch
Technical Project Leader of the Year
Joel Sizemore
Machinist Journeyman - Outside
Flight Branch
Craft Innovation Award
Jody Frame
Electrical Shop Supervisor
Base Operations & Support Branch
Craft Supervisor/Superintendent of the Year
Carey Rose
Instrument Technician Lead
Space & Missile Branch
Craftsman Lead of the Year
Michael Skyles
Instrument Technician Journeyman
Flight Branch
Craftsman Journeyman/Technician of the Year
David Faucett
Test Operations Engineer II
Flight Branch
Engineering Analysis of the Year
Emily Tranberg
Test Operations Engineer II
Flight Branch
Test Operations Engineer of the Year
Steven Ardry
Senior Staff Engineer & Subject Matter Expert
Flight Branch
Engineer of the Year