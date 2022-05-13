A Nashville man was bound to the grand jury on the charge of vehicular homicide after he allegedly ran head-on into another vehicle while under the influence on Highway 55 last year, killing the 22-year-old driver of the other car.
The defendant, Jonathan Andrew Berretta, 43, was bound to the grand jury on the felony count, nine months after the fatal crash. The binding means his case will go before the grand jury. If he is indicted by the tribunal, his case will then be sent to circuit court for trial.
According to the warrant charging the felony offense, Berretta was driving under the influence on Aug. 7, 2021 when he caused the fatal wreck that claimed the life of Katie Bauer as she was returning home from work at the Amazon plant. Berretta was also injured in the crash and airlifted for treatment.
“He was operating the vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant in the wrong lane of travel,” the warrant reads, noting he was driving eastbound in the westbound lane of traffic. “He caused a motor vehicle collision resulting in the death of another, said death the proximate result of his intoxication.
The Bauer death was not the first time Berretta has been charged with a drunk driving incident. According to Metro Nashville records, the suspect was pulled over for speeding last Oct. 6, 2020 on Harding Road in Nashville and was charged with DUI. A subsequent BAC test revealed he was .22, nearly three times over the state’s .08 limit for intoxication.