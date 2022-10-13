Those traveling through Manchester this past week were met with the sight of an anti-circumcision activist group holding an hour-long demonstration at the Highway 41 and 55 intersection.
The nationally active nonprofit group Bloodstained Men and their Friends are based out of Northern California and are doing a regional tour of the southeast, seeking to raise awareness, or more specifically, in their words “warn the American people that circumcision is cruel, worthless, and destructive.”
Bloodstained Men President and CEO David Atkinson said that the group’s two-week tour is to spread awareness and to prevent violence against children by the removal of their foreskin. He counters the popular notion that the foreskin is useless and undesirable tissue that in intact males, cover the glans (or bulbous tip of the penis).
“Foreskin is a normal, healthy, valuable part of the body,” Atkinson said. “We are warning the American people that doctors might try to tamper with their children’s genitals.”
According to Atkinson, the European medical community denounces American doctors for their ignorance concerning the function of the tissue.
“We are offering people the information, encouragement and confidence they need to protect their children from the unethical medical professionals who might try to tamper with their children’s genitals,” he said.
Atkinson said that glands should be an internal organ, kept warm, moist and protected by the foreskin.
According to various studies, from about 10,000-20,000 nerve ending are severed during a circumcision.
In the years Atkinson has been touring with the group, he has begun to see a shift in the public response to their efforts. What was mostly met with jeers, now see an increased level of support. This includes the group getting honks of support from drivers, people cheering and saying thank you and so on.
“Awareness in American society has changed in the past decade,” he said. “People are much more aware that this is a serious human right’s issue.”
He continued, “The people who used to mock us are not so confident to mock us anymore and the people who were too timid to show us support are now very excited to show us support.”
Atkinson said that denial plays a part in the continuance of the custom. People, he said, are reluctant to acknowledge that part of their penis has been permanently altered.
“It’s a difficult thing for most men to acknowledge, even internally, that their penis has been damaged and was damaged on the first day of their life for no reason and there is very little they can do about it,” Atkinson said.
Atkinson said that the medical community holds on to the practice, in part, because of potential liability issues.
The prevalence of circumcision is twice as prevalent in the US (71%) compared to 33% in New Zealand, 27% in Australia, the 21% in the UK , 14 % in France, 11% in Germany, 5% in Sweden, 3% in Italy and only 1 % of Irish males, according to research by the University of Sydney. Contrast that with estimate among countries where the Muslim or Jewish faith are commonplace, such as Iran (100%), Iraq (99%), Syria (93%), and Israel (92%).
Atkinson calls the continuance of the practice as a symptom of an American medical system based on incentivizing profits, rather than incentivizing the care of the patient.
“The more…they cut; the more they get paid,” he said.
Atkinson said that an admission of harm in the practice would be an admission of culpability and liability by the medical community.
The group protested wearing all white clothes with red-stained crotches. The visual imagery is 2010 creation of British Inactivist Richard Duncker and was first worn at a protest at the October 2012 American Academy of Pediatrics convention in New Orleans. The group’s fonder is long-time activist Brother K, who legally changed his name to that in protest. According to an open letter to the Inactivist Community, he said the “K” stands for “kind.”
In 2007, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) formed a multidisciplinary task force of members and other stakeholders to evaluate the recent evidence on male circumcision and update the Academy’s 1999 recommendations in this area. Of the studies analyzed by the group only one article covered the impact circumcision has on sexual satisfaction.
According to the AAP, “Evaluation of current evidence indicates that the health benefits of newborn male circumcision outweigh the risks and that the procedure’s benefits justify access to this procedure for families who choose it, citing benefits including prevention of urinary tract infections, penile cancer, and transmission of some sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.
“Parents ultimately should decide whether circumcision is in the best interests of their male child. They will need to weigh medical information in the context of their own religious, ethical, and cultural beliefs and practices. The medical benefits alone may not outweigh these other considerations for individual families,” the policy says.”
Dr. Andrew L. Freedman, a member of the 2012 AAP task-force on circumcision, argues that “health issues” are only a “small piece of the puzzle” when it comes to this procedure.
“Although parents may use the conflicting medical literature to buttress their own beliefs and desires,” he writes, “for the most part parents choose what they want for a wide variety of nonmedical reasons,” including “religion, culture, aesthetic preference, familial identity, and personal experience.”
The CDC weighs in on the matter with the opinion that “(d)elaying male circumcision until adolescence or adulthood obviates concerns about violation of autonomy. Therefore, any medical disadvantages associated with such a deferral ‘would be ethically compensated to some extent by the respect for the [bodily] integrity and autonomy of the individual.’”