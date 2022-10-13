Anti-circumcision protest

The activist group Bloodstained Men and their Friends walked the crosswalks at the Highway 41 and 55 intersection Wednesday afternoon to protest circumcision.

 Kyle Murphy photo

Those traveling through Manchester this past week were met with the sight of an anti-circumcision activist group holding an hour-long demonstration at the Highway 41 and 55 intersection.

The nationally active nonprofit group Bloodstained Men and their Friends are based out of Northern California and are doing a regional tour of the southeast, seeking to raise awareness, or more specifically, in their words “warn the American people that circumcision is cruel, worthless, and destructive.”