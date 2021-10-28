Manchester’s American Legion Gold Star Post 78 has announced the upcoming visit of National Commander Paul Dillard on Thursday, Oct. 28, 1 p.m. at the Coffee County Veterans Building, 130 Shelton Road in Manchester. A luncheon will be provided, and area veterans are welcome to attend.
Dillard, a Navy veteran who served in Vietnam through four campaigns including the Tet offensive, was elected National Commander of the American Legion in September. Paul E. Dillard was elected national commander of The American Legion on Sept. 2, 2021, in Phoenix during the organization's 102nd national convention. His theme as national commander is “No Veteran Left Behind.” He first joined The American Legion in 1969.
“This is a great opportunity for area veterans to learn more about the American Legion and the many benefits of membership, and how Coffee County veterans’ organizations work seamlessly together,” organizers of the event noted.