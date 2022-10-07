The community came out to Frazier McEwen Park Tuesday night to join the Tullahoma Police Department and other local first responders in National Night Out.
National Night Out is a nationwide annual campaign where residents have the opportunity to meet local officers and first responders and have an open dialogue about how to make the community safer.
“National Night Out promotes community partnerships to make safer neighborhoods and more caring places to live,” Tullahoma Police Department (TPD) officials said. “The overall goal of our agency is to enhance the relationship between our neighbors and our law enforcement. This provides a great opportunity to bring our police officers and citizens together under positive circumstances.”
The police department held its event at Frazier McEwen Park Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 5 – 7 p.m. and were joined by members of the Tullahoma Fire Department, Coffee County EMS, Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Also in attendance were the safety mascots for the Tullahoma Police and Fire departments Safety Pup and Fire Pup, respectively.
Attendees had a variety of activities they could partake, whether it be games like ring toss, meeting officers and first responders, seeing the vehicles and how they operated and demonstrations like K9 training and seatbelt safety. Those who visited had the chance to one of six bicycles by drawing.
The event was an overall success with a steady turnout from the community, and the Tullahoma Police Department thanked everyone for stopping by.
“The community is the cornerstone of our organization and we cannot do it without you,” TPD officials said, “Thank you all for your support!”
According to the National Association of Town Watch, 38 million neighbors take part in National Night Out across 16 thousand communities in all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October).
For Tennessee, 33 cities and communities participate in National Night Out including Chattanooga, Knoxville, Nashville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma and Woodbury.
For more about National Night Out, visit the National Association of Town Watch’s website at natw.org.