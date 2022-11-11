Editor’s Note: This story contains direct reference to instances of sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.
Not every veteran sees combat, but Rachael Clayborne, 86, had her own battles to fight while serving in the U.S. Navy.
Clayborne, then Rachael Nelson, had two options after graduating high school with the class of 1956 in Tullahoma: move in with her father in Michigan or enlist in the armed services.
In an interview with the Cleveland Daily Banner, Clayborne said her mother told her, "You can't work for 50 cents an hour and live here anymore. You're gonna have to do something."
Working as a carhop, she was compelled to look into enlisting in the Navy after a seaman visited her sister and talked with her about joining the military.
By the end of summer, Clayborne found herself at boot camp in Bainbridge, Maryland. It was one of the most frightening experiences of her life, she said, and it was not an easy adjustment.
Initially, she was homesick and didn't enjoy being in the Navy, a sentiment she remembers relaying to a female lieutenant.
The lieutenant responded, ”The ones that come in and say they love the Navy end up being the sorry ones, so you’re going to do just fine. You're going to do great things in the Navy."
Serving between the Korean and Vietnam wars, her peacetime service during the Cold War was one which allowed time for personal growth and further educational opportunities. It also challenged her personal fortitude in unexpected ways.
"After boot camp, they put me in the special services, and I stayed there a few months," she said. "The guy that ran it though, he picked on me and sexually harassed me until I went to them, and I said, 'I can't take it any longer, and I'm not gonna take it any longer.'"
Transferred to the Information Education Office in Pensacola, Florida, Clayborne gave tests for advancements while teaching English to visiting soldiers from other nations.
Recalling a class of visiting Italian jet pilots, Clayborne said, “They wanted to speak English, so I recorded the lessons and then I talked to them, and they said they could listen to me all day long.”
Amid her work, she competed in the 1957 Fiesta of Five Flags beauty pageant, but her troubles continued.
One of the most harrowing experiences of her life nearly cost her service to the country she loves. While working in the base library, she was locking up at the end of the day and said she was approached by the officer who ran the library.
They were alone, and she was raped.
“I was a virgin when I went into the military,” Clayborne said.
The man who assaulted her went on to administer the tests she took for promotions, and she said, “Every time I took the test, he said I failed, so I never did get above a seaman — no higher pay or nothing.”
He tried to bribe her, saying, “You have sex with me, and I'll raise you to the top.”
"I reported him, and they did transfer him to another base," she said.
"There was one lieutenant who took me under his wing and treated me like a sister," Clayborne said. “He was so good to me, but he let me down when this happened.” She had hoped her friend would stand up for her in an effort to have her assailant dishonorably discharged, but he dismissed the allegation — electing to side against her.
However, another incident of sexual harassment against her would find her on the other end of a dishonorable discharge dispute.
It was claimed that she had not locked the base library one night, which Clayborne knew was untrue. She said the man, whose advances she rejected, told her, "I’m gonna have you discharged for that."
Thinking back on the fear and shame she felt, Clayborne said, "The only thing I knew to do was to get out of the service, but I didn’t want a dishonorable discharge, so the best thing I could do was get married."
A matter of weeks later, she was married to a Navy man. Through this marriage, Clayborne was honorably discharged and went on to benefit from the GI Bill, which she used to get through nursing school.
Now, Clayborne has been living in Cleveland for the past three decades.
Her daughter, Robin Burt, is her caretaker, and Burt told the Banner in an interview, "I'm very proud and honored that my mom was a female serving in the military back then."
Burt has been unable to work for the past few years as she focuses on her mother's care. Living off Clayborne's Social Security checks, Burt noted Clayborne never received a pension and they are ineligible for caregiver pay because she never saw combat.
"We are preparing to file the sexual harassment [charges] because she can still do it," Burt said. "The people we've talked to said do it because the women need my mother's voice because it's happening more and more."
The Navy and other branches of the armed forces have had several sexual harassment scandals over their history. In 1991, the Talihook scandal had 83 female and seven male victims of sexual assault at the hands of Navy and Marine Corps servicemen.
More recently, the U.S. Defense Department found in 2021 a Navy official had "sexually harassed at least a dozen female employees for more than two decades as part of a pervasive pattern of misconduct and retaliation, according to a government watchdog report," according to the Associated Press.
Of her mother's experience in the Navy, Burt said, "There are more bad parts than good, but there's sporadic good parts — that's kind of the way life is. She was pushed out of a good career."
For Clayborne, she still loves her country, cherishes her service in the Navy and says, "Veterans Day is so important to me."
Story republished courtesy of the Cleveland Daily Banner.