The first of two tax-free holidays in the state of Tennessee will happen this weekend with back-to-school supplies, computers and even televisions available without sales tax.
The first tax-free holiday weekend focuses on clothing and other back-to-school items. It begins at 12:01 a.m. this Friday, July 31 and ends Sunday, Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m. During this time, clothing, school supplies, and computers and other qualifying electronic devices may be purchased tax-free. Certain price restrictions apply.
Exempt items sold online are also eligible. Items must be purchased for personal use, not for business or trade.
In the area of clothing, tax exempt items include general apparel that costs $200 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.
Items that are not exempt include apparel items priced at more than $200. Items sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $200 maximum. Items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment do not qualify.
School and art supplies with a purchase price of $200 or less per item, such as binders, books, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes are all exempt. However, school and art supplies individually priced at more than $200 will not qualify. Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $200 maximum.
Computers for personal use with a purchase price of $3,000 or less qualify for tax-free as do tablets, smart phones and electronic readers with a purchase price of $3,000 or less. Televisions and video game consoles with a purchase price of $3,000 or less are tax-free this weekend.
However, things like storage media, flash drives and compact discs, individually purchased software, printer supplies and household appliances do not qualify.
The second tax free weekend will be held next weekend, Aug. 7-9 and will be only include retail sale of food and drink by restaurants and limited service restaurants.