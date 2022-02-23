Those needing tooth extractions in Tullahoma can get them done at no cost this weekend at the annual Tullahoma Cares Free Dental Day.
The annual dental care day is put on by a coalition of dental offices, medical organizations and volunteers who dedicate their time helping those in the community needing dental care like extractions at no cost.
This year’s event will be the first since 2020, as COVID-19 forced the cancellation of a 2021 event. When the event was last held, doctors were able to see 150 people and extract 399 teeth.
The event will take place from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 26. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. and run until noon. Treatment time begins at 7:30 a.m. and will run until 2:30 p.m. Those looking to participate are asked to park in the Lowe’s parking lot as far away from the Lowe’s entrance and Verizon Wireless as possible. A shuttle will transport patients to the Breakfree Worship Center, where the extractions will take place.
According to Tullahoma Cares, the limit for each patient is two teeth. More may be able to be extracted if time allows, however.
There is limited availability from the participating dental professionals, so organizers ask that those needed the no-cost care arrive early to ensure they have a spot and are seen.