3A - Tullahoma Municipal Building (2).JPG

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to deny a rezoning of residential property to allow for the construction of duplexes, supporting an unfavorable recommendation by the Planning Commission.

Ernest G. Hobbs, Jr., chief executive member of Tennessee Homes, LLC, presented an application to rezone 1.72 acres of land on Old Estill Springs Road from single-family residential to multi-family residential. The land in question is surrounded by three low-density, single-family housing districts and one agricultural district.