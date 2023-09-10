Early Friday morning, the Tullahoma Fire Department and other participants gathered at Wilkins Stadium to traverse the equivalent of 110 flights in memory of the firefighters, first responders, citizens and volunteers who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.

According to interim Fire Chief Larry Sloan, the fire department was joined by members of the public, the Tullahoma High School Marine Corps JROTC cadets and various members of neighboring fire departments, including firemen from Coffee County and Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services.

911 stair climb 2

Badges with the names of the members of FDNY who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. 