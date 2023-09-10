One of the fire fighters raises his fist in the air as he makes his way through the stair climb. All participants climbed the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs as those who made their way through the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
Early Friday morning, the Tullahoma Fire Department and other participants gathered at Wilkins Stadium to traverse the equivalent of 110 flights in memory of the firefighters, first responders, citizens and volunteers who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.
According to interim Fire Chief Larry Sloan, the fire department was joined by members of the public, the Tullahoma High School Marine Corps JROTC cadets and various members of neighboring fire departments, including firemen from Coffee County and Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services.
Assistant Fire Chief Jason Damron welcomed everyone and thanked them for participating with them, and the high school for allowing the fire department to hold their annual event at Wilkins Stadium. His thanks included thanking JROTC commander and USMC retired Col. Jeffrey Johnson for assisting them and for THS Principal Dr. Greg English for allowing students to come out and witness the event. The THS Marine Corps JROTC program then presented the colors, and the national anthem was played through the speakers afterwards.
“This event symbolizes our commitment to never forget the heroes who rushed into danger, the innocent lives lost and the resilience of our nation,” Damron said. “As we climb these stairs, let us remember the selflessness, courage and unity that defined the response to the attacks. Firefighters, police officers, first responders and ordinary citizens working together as one to save lives and protect our freedom. Each step we take today is a tribute to those who climbed the stairwells of the World Trade Center, carrying heavy gear, heavy hearts, determined to save lives.
Damron concluded his speech by asking everyone to remember the families who lost loved ones that day.
“Their pain and grief are immeasurable and we must continue to support and honor their memories. Let us draw strength from their bravery and resilience. Together, we demonstrate the spirit of unity and resilience that emerged from the ashes of 9/11 lives on: unbroken and undiminished. Let’s honor the fallen, support the survivors and uphold the values of unity and resilience that define our great nation.”
The firefighters then suited up and took to the stadium stairs as they climbed up and down the home side of the bleachers from end to end for the equivalent of the 110 flights of stairs to pay tribute to the fallen firefighters and first responders climbed at the World Trade Center to save lives. Each participate wore a badge with the name of a member for the FDNY who lost their lives that day. When the climbers finished, they went up to the podium, rang a bell and read out the names they carried with them.
Sloan said another aspect of the stair climb was to teach the current and younger generation of students about what led up to 9/11, along with the events that took place and afterwards.
“I think it’s very important to educate the younger generations on these,” Sloan said.
TFD also took part in the Lynchburg 9/11 Memorial 5k Saturday, Sept. 9, and the Nashville Memorial Stair Climb Sunday, 10.
The fire department will also hold its annual 9/11 commemoration ceremony Monday, on Sept. 11, at Fire Station No. 1 at 613 S Jackson St, Tullahoma. The event will begin with the form up at 7:30 a.m. and will be followed by a welcome and a moment of silence. The pledge and the National Anthem will then be held followed at 7:42 a.m. by the bell ringing.