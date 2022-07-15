Starting Saturday, July 16, those who need to reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline can now either call or text "988" instead of dialing the 10-digit number.
Dialing "988" will route calls to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The previous number, 1-800-273-TALK will remain operational and will route calls to "988" indefinitely, according to the the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
In October 2021, the FCC established "988" as the new hotline number that is easy to remember and dial for anyone seeking help and will be quickly directed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Officials said the reason for the change is that there are more phones in United States than there are people, and each phone needs its own phone number.
"Beginning in the early 1990s, to accommodate the growing need for more phone numbers, some areas began to add a second area code for local calls," FCC officials said in a statement. "Dialing both the area code and the seven-digit number was necessary to ensure the call reached the intended recipient. As more area codes begin to run out of new seven-digit numbers to assign, a second local area code may be added, requiring that area to transition to 10-digit dialing."
To prepare for implementing this change of contacting the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, the FCC mandated that 82 area codes in 35 states and U.S. territory Guam that currently use "988" as their local exchange and allowed seven-digit dialing, will be required to transition to ten-digit dialing for all calls, including local calls, by July 16.
This mandate will effect two area codes in Tennessee, 731 and 865.
FCC officials added if business owners use a PBX or VoIP phone system, they may need to update or reprogram it for 10-digit dialing.