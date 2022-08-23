The new Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman. From left to right: Alderman Bobbie Wilson, Alderman Robin Dunn, Alderman Jerry Mathis, Mayor Ray Knowis, Alderman Kurt Glick, Alderman Daniel Berry, and Alderman Jenna Amacher.
Photo by Caitlin Able
Mayor Ray Knowis presented Rupa Blackwell with a plaque commending her years of service on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Photo by Caitlin Able
Mayor Ray Knowis presented Sernobia McGee with a plaque commending her years of service on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The Board of Mayor and Alderman saw the departure of Aldermen Rupa Blackwell and Sernobia McGee and the swearing in of Aldermen Daniel Berry, Kurt Glick, Jerry Mathis and Bobbie Wilson following their election in August.
Blackwell, who served as an alderman from 2019, was presented with a congratulatory plaque for her service with the board.
“I am proud of the work we’ve done in these past three years,” said Blackwell. “I’m here to offer encouragement to my community, my beautiful hometown, who I love despite its many flaws, and to its new leaders. Tullahoma, I believe in you. I believe in the you that welcomed my immigrant sister and my parents in 1977, that gave me my lifelong friends, that brought me to church and baptized me, that stood as my safe place through an abusive relationship, that celebrated my births, that partied with me at my wedding in my parents’ backyard, that helped us relocate here after the loss of our child. Tullahoma, I believe in the goodness and kindness you embody on your best days, and I choose to believe in you still, even though I see us sometimes at our worst. We are a community that is better than what we have been these past few months. These past few months, I’ve seen our community divided by partisan politics, which shouldn’t play a role at this level of government. I’ve seen our community swayed by fear mongering, propaganda, and outside interests. Most importantly, I’ve seen our community be unkind to one another. I’m here to tell you we’re better than this. We’re each other’s neighbors. I’m challenging you to be better, do better.”
McGee, who served with the board from 2020, was also awarded a plaque for her service with the board.
“Thank you for allowing me to serve as one of your aldermen these last two years. Thank you for allowing me to make history to be the first African American female to hold this position,” said McGee. “I did my best to serve with excellence, humility, grace, poise, diligence, wisdom, and class, being mindful of not only what I said but how I said it. I will continue to be involved in the community, just as I did prior to being appointed alderman. I pray that the needs of the people are met and that you allow their voices to be heard, that each of you serve with a heart for your city and our citizens without any other motives. A leader doesn’t cause separation or division, but a true leader brings people together. We are a city made up of people of all walks of life, different backgrounds, different ethnicities and different cultures. It is important that you are willing to serve them all.”
City attorney Stephen Worsham presented the certified municipal election results of the Aug. 4 election, which saw Alderman Berry take 1,528 votes, Glick take 1,731 votes, Mathis take 1,919 votes, and Wilson take 1,528 votes. In later discussion, Berry volunteered to take a two year term, granting Wilson a four year term with the board. Alderman Mathis was unanimously appointed to the position of mayor pro-tem.