Scarcely after the oath of office had been taken, installing three new aldermen and restoring one incumbent, the fireworks began this past week as the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen clashed over agenda items in a meeting that saw next to nothing accomplished and one aldermen storm out of city hall in frustration.
The drama began as Alderman Jenna Amacher motioned to have four items added to the meeting agenda, including: reconsideration of an approved ordinance, the appointment of former Mayor Pro-Tem Jimmy Blanks to the Tullahoma Utilities Association (TUA) board, the motion to adopt the Think Tullahoma 2040 plan and the adoption of the ARP Spending Plan.
The motion to reconsider the appointment of Blanks to the TUA board came after Amacher cited the fact that applicants for the TUA board must fill out a citizen application form in order to be considered eligible. She went on to say that Blanks had served as the aldermanic representative to the TUA at the time of his application.
“It was an illegal vote, considering it was a citizen’s appointment and the individual voted was not a citizen at the time of the appointment. It should be nullified, as it’s improper. I want to redo it and make it proper, and if the same individual receives it, that’s fine. We voted a board member to a citizen appointment while they were still a sitting board member. I want to do things by the book. We cannot perpetuate ignorance just for the sake of tradition. We have got to stop doing things that are underhanded. This board did it, and now I’m undoing it.”
City attorney Stephen Worsham was unable to provide legal counsel, due to not having been allowed time to research the issue prior to the meeting. The board later voted to postpone appointment to the board until after the next meeting of the Board of Mayor and Alderman, at which time Worsham will be able to provide legal counsel.
The motion to bring the Think Tullahoma 2040 Plan onto the agenda generated a mixed reaction from both the board members and the crowd of attending citizens.
“I want to understand why we’re bringing it back,” said Alderman Daniel Berry. “We’re going to raise Lazarus just to put him back in the ground?”
Amacher began to interject, prompting Berry to gesture for silence.
“I’m not finished,” he rebutted, drawing murmurs from the crowd. “I am speaking.”
After the crowd settled, Berry continued.
“We voted the plan down, back to the planning commission, so unless the intent is to pass the plan, which I don’t support, I don’t understand why we would put it back on the agenda. If it’s to prevent it from coming back up in a session, that doesn’t matter, because we’re sending it back to the commission for amendments. I think it’s pretty silly to raise it just to kill it again.”
Alderman Kurt Glick, who seconded Amacher’s motion to add consideration of the adoption to the agenda, referred to his own confusion regarding Berry’s stance on the plan.
“I don’t think anybody understood why you brought it back in the first place when the board promised the citizens that a certain methodology would be followed,” he said. “You brought it back up and denied that plan, so that’s why I think it needs to be brought back up.”
“To be fair, I killed it, and then there was concern over not having the meetings,” responded Berry. “At the end of that, we not only killed the plan, but we also gave instructions to the city administrator to go forward with no less than four [meetings] and to do a joint session with both the board and the consultants. We didn’t cut anything out that we promised to anybody. Are we going to raise it and kill it, with the exact same instructions that she already has?”
“Well, I guess you’ll just have to wait and find out,” quipped Amacher.
Amacher further explained that the adoption should be reconsidered because the board did not advertise the vote prior to discussion, citing Sunshine Laws, which state that it is the public policy of the state that the formation of public policy and decisions is public business and shall not be conducted in secret.
“I need to undo that which has been done, because once again, we did something illegal,” she said, “Because we did not advertise that in the agenda, we would be discussing adopting or denying the 2040 plan. Because [Berry] made a motion to reconsider, a motion to postpone a week later, after something had already been postponed, it was also against Sunshine laws and Freedom of Information because we did not even advertise this Adopt 2040 Comprehensive Plan. I would like to set the record straight that, yes, we are going to hopefully kill this thing, but I think we do so with instruction to our staff and to the planning commission of the expectation going forward. It is my understanding that even tonight we had something that had to be removed from the agenda because they had been using the 2040 plan as an advisory piece. I am mitigating risk here towards the board and towards the city of Tullahoma.”
The Think Tullahoma 2040 Plan was officially laid to rest following a unanimous vote from the board, and Berry raised a motion to request legal counsel from the Tennessee Attorney General, based on a point of contention raised by Amacher during discussion.
This decision was based on Amacher’s concerns regarding the ability of the board to amend a future city plan once it goes into effect.
As the aldermen gave their biweekly reports of meetings attended, the newly appointed aldermen were given the opportunity to share their hopes and intentions for their terms. Kurt Glick and Bobbie Wilson offered their thanks to constituents, and Jerry Mathis expressed a desire to look more closely at where city funding is being allocated.
“I’m going to pull a Jenna and just talk about what I want,” Berry started. “Today should be a joyous occasion, but for me, it’s not. There’s no one that wants to be sitting in this seat less than I. For three years, I’ve faithfully, truly, and impartially performed my duties without fear, favor, or partiality, to the best of my ability; but I have to be honest: for the time being, I will continue to perform my duties without fear, favor, or partiality, but not out of desire but rather out of a feeling of obligation.”
“I raised my hand and took my oath, expecting you,” he continued, looking at the crowd, “to do your part. I hoped you would take responsibility for your role in a free, democratic system of government. In the past three meetings, we’ve sat up here while these weak critics and an alderman accused us of illegal activity, smearing our character and questioning our integrity without fact and for no other reason than to achieve the goals of their faction. This disrespect was allowed to continue because of a fear of the mob and vote counts. Not only was our chair silent, but our community, out of fear of drama, continued to allow it. We see this mob swaying important decisions that significantly impact our community. Things have gotten out of control when a pack of weak critics is allowed to dictate who you are allowed to appoint to a board of commission. It is out of control when a small group [is] allowed to silence the voices of the rest of the community, but you are allowing it to happen. This is not why I raised my hand and swore an oath. We are at a crossroads, Tullahoma, and it is up to you which path we take next.”
Berry’s references to “weak critics” originate from a speech delivered by President Theodore Roosevelt, originally titled “Citizenship in a Republic.”
“There is nobody that has been attacked more or had to be as transparent as possible on this board and has sat through three hour meetings where people pointed fingers at me, and for once, I point back and end up on the front page of the newspaper. The ‘weak critics’ and those terrible ‘mobs’ that you’re talking about are the voters. Look at this room tonight,” Amacher responded, gesturing to the crowd. “They’re doing what we’ve asked of them, and that’s a beautiful thing. I hate that it takes some controversy to create that, but we don’t have apathy here tonight. It is incumbent upon us to take the arrows, while you have the right to be the silent majority. If you don’t want to be here, there’s the door,” she remarked to Berry.
The consent agenda was voted down at the top of the meeting in a 4-3 vote, leading to later upset over items in the agenda not being approved. One item, an approval request for public signage for a Community Prayer Walk, was attempted to be added to the agenda later in the meeting, leading to uproar amongst the board members.
“I abstain, just because this is ludicrous. I think I’ve had enough tonight,” said Alderman Robin Dunn, storming away from the dais and out of the meeting room.
The agenda item was unable to be added to the meeting, because it had been voted down before. The only way for the item to be approved following denial would have required it to be brought back in a substantially different wording, unless the entire consent agenda was brought back for reconsideration.
“This agenda was presented to you on Wednesday, per the request of this board,” explained City Administrator Jennifer Moody. “I want to remind the new members, because this is a new rule that was not a rule when Coach Mathis was on the board before. You have five days to contact me in advance and have any item that you request removed from consent.”
“I don’t agree with, in one fell swoop, having multiple things that the public is not even aware of literally what it is, voting to just pass that through,” said Wilson. “I think that that’s irresponsible.”
“And you have been elected to be their representative and to do your homework,” remarked Moody.
“We have not been elected to be scolded by you,” Amacher responded. “You’re out of order. You’re being very insubordinate right now.”
Berry motioned to adjourn the meeting early, which was seconded by Mathis. The parliamentarian present ruled the motion by Amacher to approve the public signage was out of order despite having a second, because it was previously denied and unchanged.
“You asked me to bring a parliamentarian tonight, and I was glad to do that,” said Mayor Ray Knowis, to Amacher. “I am having to take her advice, and I think you appreciate having someone that follows the rules.”
“Put your signs out,” Amacher directed to the Prayer Walk representative in the audience. “I’ll handle the fines at the next meeting.”