Scarcely after the oath of office had been taken, installing three new aldermen and restoring one incumbent, the fireworks began this past week as the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen clashed over agenda items in a meeting that saw next to nothing accomplished and one aldermen storm out of city hall in frustration.

The drama began as Alderman Jenna Amacher motioned to have four items added to the meeting agenda, including: reconsideration of an approved ordinance, the appointment of former Mayor Pro-Tem Jimmy Blanks to the Tullahoma Utilities Association (TUA) board, the motion to adopt the Think Tullahoma 2040 plan and the adoption of the ARP Spending Plan.