The purchasing policies for the city of Tullahoma were revised at a recent city meeting, allowing department heads more leeway and increasing efficiency of city purchases after more than a decade.
According to Finance Director Sue Wilson, the last time the city updated its purchasing policy was in August of 2008, 13 years ago. In an effort to reduce some paperwork and improve efficiency, finance staff proposed increasing purchasing limits for certain positions and to eliminate contradictory language within the policy.
The changes include raising a purchase order requirement from $500 to $1,000, increasing the amount at which two quotes are required from $500 to $1,000, increasing the amount at which three quotes are required from $1,000 to $3,000 and increasing the department head purchasing authority from $2,000 to $5,000. The policy also increases the city administrator’s purchasing power from $7,500 to $10,000 and allows for purchases up to $20,000 to be completed without requiring a bid.
Alderman Jenna Amacher raised concerns about some of the changes, including more than doubling the department heads’ purchasing power, increasing the city administrator’s purchasing power and the bid requirement purchase amount.
“I realize that some costs of things are elevated, but I do feel like the bidding process makes this more fair, and I’m just curious as to why we’re doubling the purchasing authority for department heads and also what the need for this increase specifically,” she said at the meeting.
Wilson said the need came down to efficiency in the finance department and city government at large. She reiterated that these policies had not been changed for 13 years, noting that in FY 21 the finance department filled out 450 total purchase orders, of which 126 were for $500 or less. Most of those purchase orders, Wilson said, came from the city shop.
On the subject of the bids, Wilson noted that the state allows for municipalities to forgo bids on projects up to $25,000, meaning the city is still staying under that limit in order to keep its transparency with the community. She added that allowing more projects to be completed without bids, the city would actually be able to solicit more responses for projects, as the bid process is tedious and requires loads of paperwork that many small businesses lack the time or resources to complete properly.
“I’m finding smaller business people do not want to bid because they’re so cumbersome,” Wilson said. “There’s so much paperwork involved in putting together a bid that we don’t get responses. We have trouble getting responses.”
Wilson said she believed the city could in actuality receive more responses from smaller, local businesses by increasing the amount allowed to be spent without requiring a bid.
Originally, the policy change sought to increase the no-bid purchasing amount to just $10,000, but an amendment from Alderman Robin Dunn doubled it to the $20,000 figure.
Alderman Daniel Berry asked if Wilson was in approval of the change to the policy Dunn presented, which Wilson confirmed.
The amendment passed unanimously, followed by the amended policy, which also passed unanimously.
The policy change also corrects all references to the time between when the advertising notice and bid openings to 10 days, clearing up discrepancies where some references said five instead of the required 10 days; changed the maintenance supervisor approval of repair parts to the department head; and corrected the emergency purchase reference to be consistent with the rest of the policy.