The board-appointed community planned development committee (CPDC) has finalized a draft of the revised 2011 Comprehensive Plan, for consideration for approval by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BoMA).
Following the board’s decision to end consideration for the 2040 plan, which had been in the development stage for nearly two years, including multiple town hall meetings and opportunities for public input, the 2011 plan was brought back to the table, with the caveat that the demographics and maps would be updated with graphics from the 2040 plan.
The CPDC was formed with seven members, and they were given the task and responsibilities of creating a list of recommended changes to the 2011 plan, which was criticized by former alderman Robin Dunn as being “copy-paste” with “no research done.” These recommended changes were to be brought to the city planning director, Mary Samaniego.
According to the Tullahoma city website, the Revised 2011 Plan includes limited changes to the text and re-designations in the Future Land Use map to more closely match the City's existing development pattern. The intent of this Revised 2011 Plan is to be adopted for a limited period while the rewrite of the 20-year Comprehensive Plan occurs over the next two years.
The city planning department is requesting feedback and comments from the community on the current draft of the plan. Feedback can be submitted to the following email until April 6, 2023: msamaniego@tullahomatn.gov.
A copy of the plan can be found on the City of Tullahoma website under “Long Range Planning,” with the sub header “Revised 2011 Comprehensive Plan,” or copies can be obtained at the Planning and Zoning office at 321 North Collins Street.