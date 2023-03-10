Tullahoma city logo

The board-appointed community planned development committee (CPDC) has finalized a draft of the revised 2011 Comprehensive Plan, for consideration for approval by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BoMA).

Following the board’s decision to end consideration for the 2040 plan, which had been in the development stage for nearly two years, including multiple town hall meetings and opportunities for public input, the 2011 plan was brought back to the table, with the caveat that the demographics and maps would be updated with graphics from the 2040 plan.

