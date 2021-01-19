A Nashville-based counseling center has opened a new office location in Tullahoma, expanding its reach in the Middle Tennessee area.
The Counseling Center, PLLC, founded in 2017 inside Belle Meade United Methodist Church, opened its Tullahoma location at Mt. Zion Baptist Church at the beginning of this month. The Tullahoma location will be known as The Counseling Center at Mt. Zion Tullahoma and will provide professional pastoral counseling services for individuals, couples and families.
The office, which will eventually house two therapists, is currently being staffed by the Rev. Elmore Torbert Jr., the senior pastor of the host congregation. Torbert is a candidate for the Doctor of Ministry degree in Therapeutic Pastoral Care and Counseling at Memphis Theological Seminary and already holds a Master of Divinity from Sewanee – The University of the South as well as a Master of Pastoral Care and Counseling from the American Baptist College in Nashville. He is also a candidate for license in Tennessee as a clinical pastoral therapist and will be working under the supervision of Chris O’Rear, Owner and Director of The Counseling Center, PLLC.
The partnership was proposed after the two met at the annual meeting of the Tennessee Association of Pastoral Therapists, according to O’Rear.
“Elmore had such a passion to provide counseling services in the Tullahoma area, and we met to talk about how he might do that,” he said. “I was so impressed with his training and experience that I offered him the possibility of forming a partnership to open an office under the umbrella of The Counseling Center, PLLC. Over the next few months, we were able to negotiate a partnership with the church for the space and with Rev. Torbert to be our first counselor in that location.”
Torbert said he has wanted to find a way to provide psychologically sound holistic care to those in the community and is grateful for the partnership.
Anyone interested in learning more about Torbert and the services provided in the office at Mt. Zion Tullahoma, visit the newly-redesigned website of The Counseling Center at www.thecounselingcenterllc.com, email info@thecounselingcenterllc.com or call 931-588-0477.
The Counseling Center has two other locations, one at Belle Meade United Methodist Church and another at St. Philips Episcopal Church, both in Nashville.