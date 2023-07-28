This past week’s Planning Commission ended in a standstill regarding a new subdivision development to be built at the 2200 block of Ovoca Road.
Concerned citizens took to the podium before and during a public hearing regarding the 18 acre development, which sparked debate between commissioners.
Citizen Greg Broussard investigated on his own time to discover what his neighbors thought about the growth of the city and what the planning commission could do.
“Another thing I learned when I knocked door to door is the amount of people that have moved here from Manchester and Shelbyville. I asked them why, and they said because their planning commission failed them.”
Holly Parks, a mother of three children who are currently enrolled at Tullahoma City Schools, was concerned about slow traffic and the danger traffic could cause children walking to school.
Springbrook Estates applicant Benjamin DeFoor presented his plat to the commission and had his engineer representative, Nicholas Northcutt of Northcutt Surveying, speak for him regarding the plat.
“[DeFoor] seeks to divide this block into 30 lots,” said Northcutt, “We had explored the possibility of trying to get more because there were several acres left in the development, but we had to limit it to 30.”
After Northcutt finished speaking, a man from the crowd asked what the size of the 30 lots were. Chairman Paul Schwer reminded the audience that they could not address the engineer at that time, at which point BoMA Representative Jenna Amacher spoke up, “I have a question,” she posed to Northcutt, “What size are the lots?”
“They’re roughly 1,400 to 1,500 square feet,” he answered.
Schwer then opened up the public hearing for concerned citizens to speak and ask questions specifically about the new development.
Lincoln Brown of the Hickory Hills subdivision spoke first. After passing out packets with his concerns and photos of flooding damage throughout the years, he said his main concern wasn’t lot size, though that did concern him, but rather the stormwater drainage in the development’s area.
“We have pretty serious stormwater problems coming down Autumn Lane,” he said. He explained that stormwater drainage has been an issue for many years, and that his concern is adding 30 new homes to the area might cause even more difficulty for residents. Houses have been flooded at the foundation, he said. He watched his neighbors’ homes get flooded, but his home has also been affected.
“I’m afraid that looking at the plan–” Brown said when he was interrupted by the timer for the citizens' speaking limit going off.
Commissioner Marvin Sellers made a motion that citizens not have a time limit on their concerns, and Commissioner Daniel Berry seconded.
Brown said he was afraid after looking at the new development plan, that his and his neighbors’ flooding issues might get worse. He said that looking at the plan, it showed that there would be a small retention plan but it didn’t provide an explanation on how the water would be removed, and he just wanted to make the committee aware.
Schwer asked when the flood photos had been taken. Brown told him 2021 and 2023.
Several other citizens voiced their concerns and frustration with the damage of stormwater flooding in their neighborhoods. One of Brown’s neighbors, Wanda Duke, said “you could kayak in my backyard” during a flood.
Her main complaint was that when she reached out to the city regarding the problem, she was told by city engineer Scot St. John back in 2016 “that there was nothing the city could do about this.”
She explained that there are several small retention ponds near her that were pointed out by St. John, but her main question was “Who do these retention ponds belong to? Do they belong to the property owners or the city?”
“The city’s not responsible,” she said, “so I wanna know why no one is maintaining these retention ponds.”
At this point, St. John announced that as he had previously informed the Chairman, he had to leave due to another appointment he had. He said he’d love to answer questions or comments at a later date, but he had to leave.
“You have been the engineer and the number one point of contact and I hate to point fingers back at you but right now you’re in the hot seat,” said Amacher “You’re also leaving in the hot seat, and your contract (with the city) just got extended last week.”
St. John said he intended to continue this discussion, but he had to go.
“Thank you for your patience Mr. St. John,” said Schwer, “You’re excused.”
Berry said he’d been out where the citizens had complained about on a rainy day, and “it was pretty bad.”
He said he wanted to take the impact on surrounding citizens into consideration when considering approval of the preliminary plat. He suggested postponing the decision until the next commission meeting.
He said he had two suggestions regarding the plat.
“One, I want to see the impact on the greater area,” said Berry, regarding flooding, “I did hear some concerns about lot size, but the majority seems to be mostly with stormwater.”
His other concern was how sidewalks would connect to the neighborhood.
“I don’t want to say no without seeing these final numbers, but I will say no if this negatively impacts any other area negatively,” he said.
Amacher said she could not “in good faith be in support of the subdivision,” due to her concerns about sidewalks and flooding, as well as the legal liability of the commission.
“Regardless of what any case law may say today, we know that the courts are ever-changing and law is ever-changing,” she said, “That’s why we have to be delicate.”
She said she wanted “smart growth” not just growth.
Commissioner Bill Comer said he had “no objections to the plan as it’s laid out as far as lot size.”
He did however, have major concerns about stormwater damage. “I am very sympathetic to the problem,” he said, and added he “Can’t vote for any project that has the potential of increasing the stormwater problem.”
He emphasized that was his sole reason for voting against the plat, and said he would be obligated to vote for it as it met all current laws, but for the stormwater issue.
Sellers asked Northcutt about the square footage of the lots. Developer DeFoor said that the minimum square footage of his lots in the subdivision would be 2,000 square feet.
“There’s been mention of small houses,” he said, “but that’s not the case here. This subdivision would likely raise the value of homes around it because we have a minimum requirement that’s large.”
“Are you willing to make a commitment on the record that the minimum size of the residences would be 2,000 square feet and that would be part of your restrictions for your homeowners association,” asked Samaniego.
He said yes, he was willing.
Schwer then made his comments. He said he agreed with Comer, and he had concern about the drainage but he said that the negative impact of the drainage area is “already in the restrictions” for the development.
Berry pointed out that just because the square footage for the development was high didn’t mean the housing would be high quality, and he knew that would be a concern for citizens.
“I think as we go into discussion about these things, it’s not acreage that we need to be talking about, but value. I don’t mean to be condescending to anybody,” he clarified, he just wanted to make sure that point was made.
“Well it wasn’t you tonight,” muttered Amacher into the mic, “it was Schwer.”
Berry and Comer went back and forth on how to address the plat, whether to grant approval with specifications or to vote to postpone until the next meeting. Amacher said she didn’t want to waste the developer’s time or money.
Schwer added that the commission needed to make sure they did not put excess burden on the developer. “I don’t know what the legal terms are,” he said, “I’m not a lawyer. I don’t pretend to be,” but he wanted to make sure that the commission phrased everything they were saying regarding conditions for an approved plat carefully.
Amacher made a motion to postpone the decision due to all the back and forth, and with the stipulation that the developer provide a clearer stormwater drainage plan, and Berry seconded. Schwer was the only one who voted against the motion.