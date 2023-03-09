New digital radios TACN event

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security welcomes Coffee County and Manchester City to the Tennessee Advanced Communications Network (TACN) during a recent ceremony at the Coffee County administrative plaza. The new TACN system works on higher “digital” frequencies not compatible with the traditional radios and police band scanners.  

 John Coffelt photo

All of the Coffee County and Manchester first responders officially came on line on the statewide Tennessee Advanced Communications Network (TACN) Monday, Feb. 27, with a ceremony that included state and local leaders and representatives from all the departments involved.    

Key proponent of the county and municipal purchase (called the largest single investment by a county into the system to date), Sheriff Chad Partin said at the ceremony, “I am grateful that our county leaders recognized the importance of joining TACN. In emergencies, every second counts. Now that we’re part of the TACN system, communication and interoperability will drastically improve. As a result, lives will be saved. The citizens and first responders of Coffee County are safer than ever before. Uniting all defines interoperability.”