Tullahoma High School will add a new doorway to the tune of $11,000.
According to Tullahoma City Schools Business Director Jason Ray, he was asked by the TCS Board of Education to solicit and accept bids for adding a double door between the band room and the old choral room.
Adding that door will allow for easier access to both areas for instruments and other band personnel without having to go outside, Ray said. Additionally, the existing exterior door to the old choral room at the rear of the school is not wide enough to allow easy passage for all instruments, including percussion and larger brass instruments.
According to Ray, his original invitation to bid yielded no interested parties submitting a bid. He then asked Lee Cole of Lee Cole Construction if he would be interested in performing the work.
“He has looked at the plans and has given us a quote of $11,000 for this project,” Ray said.
He recommended the board accept Cole’s performance of the work, which the board unanimously approved.
